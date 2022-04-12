GCEA presents 2021 report at SCC membership meeting

Governor’s Council of Economic Advisers co-chair Gov. Ralph DLG Torres speaks during the Saipan Chamber of Commerce’s general meeting on April 6, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency Saipan Ballroom. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The Governor’s Council of Economic Advisers co-chairmen, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Jerry Tan, along with Domestic Policy Committee chair Mike Sablan, presented their 2021 Annual Report to the Saipan Chamber of Commerce’s membership during the Chamber’s general meeting on April 6, 2022.

Governor’s Council of Economic Advisers co-chair Jerry Tan presents the council’s 2021 Annual Report to the Saipan Chamber of Commerce’s membership during the Chamber’s general meeting on April 6, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency Saipan Ballroom. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The presentation highlighted the GCEA’s goals in 2022, notably the re-engagement of the Japan market, destination transformation, supporting the establishment of e-government platforms, expanding the Marianas Village Pride campaign, and the creation of the GCEA’s 10-Year Plan.

Domestic Policy Committee chair Mike Sablan speaks during the Saipan Chamber of Commerce’s general meeting on April 6, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency Saipan Ballroom. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

To read more about the GCEA’s outlook and opportunities in 2022, visit cnmieconomy.com. A digital copy of the 2021 Annual Report and the PPP Annual Report and Annual Report videos are available to view or download at cnmieconomy.com/reports. (PR)

