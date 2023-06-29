Chamber offers two scholarships for fall 2023

Share











The Saipan Chamber of Commerce announced yesterday the launch of its SCC Educational Scholarship program for the fall 2023 semester. This year, the SCC is offering two scholarships: the Chamber Education Award and the Pellegrino Vocational Education Award, designed to support students attending college at Northern Marianas College and vocational trade school at NMTech, to include the Cultural Maritime Training program with 500 Sails.

These scholarships aim to empower and assist talented individuals in pursuing their educational goals within the Northern Mariana Islands.

The funds for these scholarships were raised through the 14th Annual Golf Tournament.

The SCC Educational Scholarship offers students the opportunity to pursue their academic dreams in various fields, including business, technology, healthcare, and more.

Applications for the SCC Educational Scholarship are now available at the Saipan Chamber of Commerce office as of today and can be accessed on our website at www.saipanchamber.com. The deadline for submission is Monday, July 17, 2023, at 12pm. Interested applicants are encouraged to visit our website and submit their applications once available along with the required supporting documents to scholarship@saipanchamber.org.

For additional information or inquiries about the SCC Educational Scholarship, contact us via email at scholarship@saipanchamber.org or call (670) 234-7150. (PR)