‘NMC is current with CUC billings’

Posted on Jun 30 2023

The Northern Marianas College is up to date with its billings with the Commonwealth Utilities Corp., according to NMC vice president for Administration and Advancement Frankie M. Eliptico yesterday.

In his response to Saipan Tribune’s inquiry about CUC’s disconnection notice, Eliptico said NMC has paid its bills to CUC, but that they are disputing the water charges for the Rota NMC campus. “So we should be current with our billings,” he said.

Eliptico said they had other disputes with the CUC charges, but they were for demolished buildings that don’t exist anymore.

CUC issued disconnection notices to NMC and several other government agencies last month for allegedly failing to pay past due utility billings. CUC gave them until May 24, 2023 to pay or settle these bills, or else power and water services would be disconnected.

Not one agency has so far been disconnected as most of them have disputed the billings, while others are awaiting their allotments from the Department of Finance.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

