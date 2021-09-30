Charges against man who died while awaiting trial dismissed

By
|
Posted on Oct 01 2021
Share

The U.S. District Court for the NMI has dismissed the charges filed against a man involved in a CNMI Only Transitional Worker visa fraud case who died while awaiting trial.

In her order filed Wednesday, U.S. District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona Manglona granted the prosecution’s motion to dismiss with prejudice the case of Barrie James Ladd, who passed away last Sept. 22. Ladd’s jury trial was initially scheduled for Oct. 5 but his trial date has been vacated as a result of the court’s order to dismiss the case.

“Before the court is the United States’ motion to dismiss this case due to the passing of the defendant on Sept. 22. For cause shown, the motion is granted and the court hereby orders this matter dismissed with prejudice,” she stated.

Dismissing a case with prejudice means it can no longer be re-filed.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Garth Backe, the prosecutor in this case, filed the motion for the federal court to dismiss the case against Ladd.

According to court documents, Ladd was charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government. He was the owner of Misamis Construction Saipan Ltd., and was represented by attorney Colin Thompson.

The second superseding indictment stated that Misamis Construction Saipan Ltd. submitted a petition for a CW-1 visa falsely and fraudulently representing that a full-time employer-employee relationship would exist between Misamis and Hiron Mollah, when in fact, no such relationship was intended and the primary purpose of the application was to obtain legal status for Mollah.

Mollah was also charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. The case was later dropped.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

USEPA hosts free NEPA and Environmental Justice webinar for Pacific Islanders

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC 2021: Community unites to clean NMI coasts

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC volunteers speak up!

Posted On Sep 23 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 27, 2021

Posted On Sep 27 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 21, 2021

Posted On Sep 22 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 20, 2021

Posted On Sep 20 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

October 1, 2021, 6:14 AM
Clear
Clear
27°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 2 m/s N
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:07 AM
sunset: 6:06 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune