Charges against man who died while awaiting trial dismissed

The U.S. District Court for the NMI has dismissed the charges filed against a man involved in a CNMI Only Transitional Worker visa fraud case who died while awaiting trial.

In her order filed Wednesday, U.S. District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona Manglona granted the prosecution’s motion to dismiss with prejudice the case of Barrie James Ladd, who passed away last Sept. 22. Ladd’s jury trial was initially scheduled for Oct. 5 but his trial date has been vacated as a result of the court’s order to dismiss the case.

“Before the court is the United States’ motion to dismiss this case due to the passing of the defendant on Sept. 22. For cause shown, the motion is granted and the court hereby orders this matter dismissed with prejudice,” she stated.

Dismissing a case with prejudice means it can no longer be re-filed.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Garth Backe, the prosecutor in this case, filed the motion for the federal court to dismiss the case against Ladd.

According to court documents, Ladd was charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government. He was the owner of Misamis Construction Saipan Ltd., and was represented by attorney Colin Thompson.

The second superseding indictment stated that Misamis Construction Saipan Ltd. submitted a petition for a CW-1 visa falsely and fraudulently representing that a full-time employer-employee relationship would exist between Misamis and Hiron Mollah, when in fact, no such relationship was intended and the primary purpose of the application was to obtain legal status for Mollah.

Mollah was also charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. The case was later dropped.