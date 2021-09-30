Garapan takes two semis seats

Garapan Elementary School 1’s Jazzroy Villagomez, third left, works the ball in front of two William S. Reyes Elementary School 2 defenders during a pool play game in the NMIFA-PSS Interscholastic Soccer League 2021-2022 last week at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville. (Contributed Photo)

Garapan Elementary School boosted its championship bid in the NMIFA-PSS Interscholastic Soccer League 2021-2022 after bagging two semis berths last Wednesday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville.

Garapan 1 booked the first semis ticket in the competition following a 10-1 thumping of San Vicente Elementary School 1, while Garapan 2 also moved to the Final Four after pulling off an upset over Grace Christian Academy, 7-5.

The Eagles came into the playoff match against Garapan 2 unbeaten in three games. The Mallards then ended that winning run behind the impressive game of Kanoa Owens, who scored four of Garapan 2’s five goals in succession in the second half. Owens’ string of goals started in the 26th minute, while his last three were recorded in a span of six minutes, as he hit the back of the net in the 33rd, 37th, and 39th. Adam Labadan tallied the two other goals for Garapan 2, as he scored in the 14th and 22nd minute and the Mallards got an own goal in the second half.

Sarang Lee had three goals for the Eagles, who drew one each from Mateo Angeles and Minato Takahashi.

GCA and Garapan 2 are at the bottom draw of the playoff round along with Koblerville Elementary School 1 and William S. Reyes Elementary School 2. Koblerville 1 went on to arrange a semis duel with Garapan 2 after shutting down WSR 2, 6-0.

It was a team effort for Koblerville 1 as four different players scored in their game against WSR 2. Morris Atalig and Napu Pangelinan had two goals apiece, while Eleazar Mettao and Ceejay Sundiam tallied one each.

Koblerville 1 and Garapan 2 will square off for the finals berth today at 5pm. In the other semis pairing at the same time, Garapan 1 will face Saipan International School.

Jazzroy Villagomez put in a show for Garapan 1 in its playoff win over San Vicente 1, as he nailed all of the Mallards’ 10 goals. San Vicente 1 averted a shutout loss after drawing its lone goal from Ronald Manabat.

While Garapan 1 leaned on Villagomez to eliminate San Vicente 1, SIS spread the wealth to beat San Vicente 2, 5-1, and advance to the semifinals. Lukas Lee registered two goals for the Geckos, while Beatrice Gross, Yutaro Kitagawa and Finn Altizer chipped in one each. Ellie Iglecias scored the only goal for San Vicente 2.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
