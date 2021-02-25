CHCC: 2,000 vaccinated every week

Posted on Feb 26 2021

With the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. already vaccinating individuals in phases 1A and 1B on all three islands, it now says that about 2,000 individuals are being vaccinated for COVID-19 at the CHCC Medical Care and Treatment Site on Saipan every week.

According to a CHCC statement yesterday, these 2,000 individuals are being vaccinated for either Dose 1 or Dose 2 and includes some of its homebound clients on Saipan.

So far, since vaccination began in December 2020, a total of 17,072 doses have been administered to 9,978 people in the CNMI. Of the 9,978, 7,094 people have been fully vaccinated, which means they have completed Dose 1 and Dose 2.

CHCC said that about 2,884 people are expected to receive their Dose 2 in the next few weeks to complete their vaccination series.

Right now, CHCC is vaccinating individuals in Phase 1A and 1B on all three islands. Phase 1A includes health care employees, high-risk first responders, homebound/bedbound patients, and man’amko. Phase 1B has been expanded to include persons 55 years and older, and workers who fall within CNMI infrastructure across public and private sectors. To see if you fall under the phase 1A or phase 1B, a full list of CNMI Infrastructure can be found at www.vaccinatecnmi.com.

As of Feb. 25, CHCC said that a total of 523 individuals on Rota have received Dose 1 of their COVID-19 vaccination and 170 have completed their COVID-19 vaccinations. On Tinian, 373 individuals have already received Dose 1, while 137 completed the vaccination series. CHCC said this means the CNMI’s vaccination efforts are well underway.

CHCC said that those who do not meet the current phase criteria may be able to receive their vaccine through their standby process. The standby process allows for remaining syringes of the COVID-19 vaccines to be used before the end of the vaccination day.

They said that the spots are determined around 5pm of each vaccination day and is done on a first-come, first-serve basis. Qualified individuals are encouraged to register over the phone and request to be placed on the standby list before waiting on-site at the CHCC MCATS.

© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




