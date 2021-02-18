CHCC: 5,713 complete vaccinations

Share











A total of 5,713 individuals have already received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 9,032 have so far had their first dose of the vaccine, according to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. public information officer Lee Tenorio.

With the CNMI population estimated at 55,000 people, this means that CHCC has already vaccinated over 10% of the islands’ population.

Meanwhile, even if the CNMI has not had a community transmission since August 2020, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres said in a radio news briefing last Friday that the CNMI will remain at Level Blue for community vulnerability. This is a step above Level Green, which is the safest level.

Torres said that even if there has been no instance of community transmission for many months now, the CNMI should not let its guard down. “We are safe now, but it does not guarantee that we will be safe tomorrow, the next few days, or even the next few months,” he said.

Recently, Torres renewed the declaration of a state of public health emergency in the CNMI with the continuation of the declaration of a state of significant emergency establishing response, quarantine, and preventive COVID-19 measures.

He also renewed his order directing the CNMI Homeland Security and Emergency Management Office to take necessary COVID-19 containment measures and emergency directives to protect the health and safety of the public through the CNMI COVID-19 Task Force and in partnership with CHCC.

“It’s to make sure that we acknowledge that, although we’re safe here, we are still in a declaration of emergency and we need to be one step ahead of the game,” said Torres, adding that dealing with a pandemic is not easy. “It’s difficult seeing COVID-19 affecting the world and our neighboring island of Guam.”