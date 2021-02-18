Long queue at pre-registration for food relief

By
|
Posted on Feb 19 2021

Tag:
Share

A line of cars that stretched all the way from the Imperial Pacific Saipan to Garapan Fishing Base were waiting to pre-register for the Office of Grants and Management’s Saipan COVID-19 Food Relief Distribution. (NEIL FAMA)

A long line of cars stretched all the way from the Garapan Fishing Base to the front entrance of the Imperial Pacific Saipan casino yesterday for the pre-registration for the COVID-19 Food Relief Distribution that’s being done by the Office of Grants and Management.

Although OGM announced the issuance of tickets will begin at 10am, people were already lining up as early as 7am.

OGM administrator Epi Cabrera said this was strictly for registering and the issuing of tickets to people in vehicles. Registration for walk-in applicants will be held today at the Governor’s Office.

The official food distribution will occur on March 6 in two different sites: Garapan Fishing Base and the Koblerville Youth Center.

One of the requirements in order to be given a ticket was a physical copy of a billing statement or meter number, which will determine household and residency. One ticket was issued per one billing statement or meter number.

Each ticket will provide a case of chicken, a case of ramen noodles, a sack of rice, and canned goods.

The U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs recently gave the CNMI $281,400 so it could buy the food items that will be handed out for this purpose.

According to Cabrera, they have already completed giving out relief goods on Tinian and Rota. He expects to provide relief to 24,000 people in all.

Staff members of both the Office of Grants Management and the Department of Public Safety worked to direct the long line of vehicles where to go and keep them in order throughout the pre-registration process.

OGM State Clearinghouse specialist Frankie Angel stood between two domino-sequenced lines of cars and shared his experience with the distribution. “It’s been pretty chaotic, but we’ve been doing our best to voice out to the community to remain patient, listen to the radio and follow our Facebook page: @Office of Grants and Managements and State Clearinghouse for official announcements.” (Neil Fama)

Contributing Author

Related Posts

0

Help distribute $90K in emergency food and shelter funds

Posted On Feb 04 2021
, By
0

Kilili sworn in; 117th Congress begins in Washington

Posted On Jan 05 2021
, By
rotary
0

Rotary Club donates food to man’amko

Posted On Nov 26 2020
, By
0

Ohala Foundation to hold food and clothing drive on Saturday

Posted On Nov 20 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

January - March 2021 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - February 10, 2021

Posted On Feb 10 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 4, 2021

Posted On Feb 04 2021

Community Briefs - February 1, 2021

Posted On Feb 01 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

MINA installs 10 monofilament recycling bins on Saipan

Posted On Feb 18 2021
a walk

A walk for water

Posted On Feb 11 2021

Join the cleanup at Marine Beach this Saturday

Posted On Feb 04 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

February 19, 2021, 7:12 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
26°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 86%
wind speed: 3 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:39 AM
sunset: 6:22 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune