CHCC could soon be able to ID COVID variants in the CNMI

By
|
Posted on Mar 24 2022

Tag: ,
Share

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. says the CNMI could soon have the equipment needed to test COVID-19 specimens and identify what variant is on-island.

Since the start of the COVID-19 surge, the CNMI, as well as Guam, has had to send its COVID-19 specimens off island for testing to identify what COVID-19 strains are circulating within the CNMI.

Now, however, CHCC is getting closer to acquiring the equipment needed to be able to identify COVID-19 variants on-island, said CHCC chief executive officer Esther Muña.

“We did request for a purchase of this equipment. Unfortunately, it’s not here yet. But it is in the CNMI’s strategy as a future investment in public health. We need to make sure that what we do is sustainable for any new variant and any new infection that comes our way,” she said.

To date, Muña said, based on the samples that have been sent off island for testing, COVID-19 variants that continue to plague the CNMI are the delta and omicron variants.

During a press briefing last Friday, Muña said that the number of COVID-19 cases in the CNMI, as well hospitalizations, continue to decline and the CNMI is steadily progressing to level medium on the U.S Center of Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 community level metric system.

Last week, the CNMI saw the biggest indicator of a decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations when CHCC put the COVID-19 Alternative Care site in Kanoa in a “warm” state, essentially closing the site for the time being.

“For the last couple of weeks, we have not had any patients at the Alternative Care Site. So, as we’re seeing zero hospitalizations over at the Alternative Care Site, we’ve put it into a warm state. Warm state means that all the equipment will be there and we will ensure that preventive maintenance is done so when there’s a need for it, or if there is a surge again, or for any reason whatsoever, we will be able to utilize it and return it to what we call hot state,” she said.

The CHCC CEO said putting the ACS in a warm state was the best decision, as opposed to completely shutting it down, because it keeps the CNMI prepared for whatever COVID-19 variant may pop up next.

“There’s a lot of information coming in. We just want to make sure that we do this right. So putting the ACS in a warm state is the best decision for us, rather than completely shutting it down,” she said.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

It’s never too late to speak up

Posted On Mar 22 2022
, By
0

How culture affects the youth’s view of healthy relationships

Posted On Mar 22 2022
, By
0

US Indo-Pacific Command chief visits the CNMI

Posted On Mar 21 2022
, By
kemp
0

Radio talk show to feature Soledad Marie Castro

Posted On Mar 18 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

TAGA Plus

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Amplifying youth voices for climate change

Posted On Mar 24 2022
NMI

Taking environmental action for the community

Posted On Mar 17 2022

Youth Affairs Office beautifies parks and beaches

Posted On Mar 10 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 23, 2022

Posted On Mar 23 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 3, 2022

Posted On Mar 03 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 2, 2022

Posted On Mar 02 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

March 24, 2022, 6:07 AM
Mostly clear
Mostly clear
26°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:18 AM
sunset: 6:28 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune