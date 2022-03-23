Amplifying youth voices for climate change

By
|
Posted on Mar 24 2022
Share

2021 Miss Northern Marianas Earth Crystal Fiona Rio talks about climate change, and how starting small—doing eco-friendly practices at home, can help a lot. (Contributed Photo)

Early this March, at the 43rd Annual Research Conference held by the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences of the University of Guam, Diana Mallanao shared her study on UOG students’ perspectives and knowledge on climate change, and how these affect their environmental awareness and decisions.

In the study, which involved around 30 students, Mallanao found that being knowledgeable about climate change and believing it is real is not sufficient to increase awareness and decisions that are for the environment. This is attributed to two factors—people are not being directly or severely affected yet by climate change or that “they just do not care enough to do better.”

Talking about climate change solutions is almost a matter of choosing “convenience over sustainability,” which Mallanao hopes everyone can work on eliminating as a habit. The student also recommended that there be community effort—for local businesses to implement eco-friendly practices such as removing the use of single-use plastics, and for the government to implement policies that could boost Guam’s environmental awareness.

Climate change is not just a concern for the youth in Guam, but also here in the CNMI.

The back-to-back super typhoons Mangkhut and Yutu that hit the island have left a mark in the community, especially the youth, as they bore witness to their very own homes and schools being destroyed. And perhaps this is why the youth here are not just aware but are also active in environmental campaigns and events.

“Every year, our typhoons get stronger because of climate change,” Northern Marianas College student Brent Michael Espinosa told Saipan Tribune as he recalled the super typhoons that had hit the island.

“Global warming, the main cause of climate change, causes our typhoons to get stronger. This, in turn, causes our islands to be that much more destroyed once the typhoon hits, for example, with Typhoon Yutu in 2018. It was the strongest typhoon ever which scientists most attribute to climate change—the world just keeps getting warmer and warmer.”

Espinosa, who was volunteering at a beach cleanup at the time of the interview, also said that beaches and reefs are primarily affected by climate change.

While the NMC student does not think that there is a way to truly reverse all that has been happening because of climate change, he believes that its effects can be slowly mitigated.

“I think we can at least slow that down and stop it at the point where we’re at right now—by doing what we’re doing, environmental awareness, doing cleanups, being vigilant about where we throw our trash, be aware of how we care for our island because we live here. It is for us.”

2021 Miss NMI Earth Crystal Fiona Rio, also an NMC student, had a timely recommendation, especially with the rising gas prices. “For us to better take care of our environment, regarding climate change, I think it will be best to focus more on our fossil fuel usages. Especially now that gas [prices have] gone up, I believe people will be more aware of how much gas they’re using, and also with how much the electricity they’re using as well.”

The burning of fossil fuels—basically to produce energy, generate electricity, and to power engines—are known to have radically increased the concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, making the Earth warmer and warmer.

“I think it really would really help if they start small at home—turning off the lights and unplugging things that aren’t being used; using the car les—if it’s just a short trip, you can either carpool or work around with friends or other people that you know to go to different places, and if not, then public transportation,” Rio added.

The NMI Miss Earth also expressed hopes for the government to implement more public transit systems to benefit both locals and tourists, for all to be able to efficiently go to different places without having to drive or waste gas getting lost around the island.

Islandwide cleanup
Over the weekend, 123 volunteers joined forces, in an answer to community group Island Keeper CNMI’s call to clean up the Old Man by the Sea. Collectively, they picked up 1,000 lbs of trash, including a 200-lb tire, and 187 lbs of micro-plastic.

Volunteerism does not stop there as it is time, yet again, to prepare for the islandwide cleanup! In celebration of Environmental Awareness Month of April, the Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality is inviting everyone to participate on this year’s islandwide cleanup, happening on Friday, April 22, from 3:30pm to 4:30pm, and on Saturday, April 23, from 8am to 10am.

“Defend our Planet/Difendi i tano’ta/Atelághi faluwasch” and volunteer! Government agencies, schools, and private organizations are encouraged to participate. BECQ will be providing trash bags, gloves, drinking water, and hauling services.

To volunteer and identify the area you want to clean up—or to learn more, email Tom Pangelinan (tom.pangelinan@becq.gov.mp) or Edward S. Dela Cruz (edward.delacruz@becq.gov.mp), or call (670) 664-8500.

Iva Maurin | Correspondent
Iva Maurin is a communications specialist with environment and community outreach experience in the Philippines and in California. She has a background in graphic arts and is the Saipan Tribune’s community and environment reporter. Contact her at iva_maurin@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

TAGA Plus

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

NMI

Taking environmental action for the community

Posted On Mar 17 2022

Youth Affairs Office beautifies parks and beaches

Posted On Mar 10 2022

100% ‘extinction risk’ for endemic species on small islands

Posted On Mar 03 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 23, 2022

Posted On Mar 23 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 3, 2022

Posted On Mar 03 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 2, 2022

Posted On Mar 02 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

March 24, 2022, 6:07 AM
Mostly clear
Mostly clear
26°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:18 AM
sunset: 6:28 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune