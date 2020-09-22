CHCC receives flu vaccines

Posted on Sep 23 2020

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. has received its first shipment of influenza vaccines to support the initiation of flu prevention activities for this flu season. Due to the limited supply per shipment, the CHCC is implementing a three-phased approach for target groups which was informed by general guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Starting this month, the CHCC Immunization Program will supply and administer vaccines to all CNMI healthcare workers (including private clinics) and first responders as part of Phase 1. Beginning these efforts with our healthcare workers is essential to our overall community, as these professionals are charged with maintaining patient care clinics, the emergency department, intensive care units, and other critical hospital services for the CNMI population. Similarly, first responders are critical for the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CHCC Immunization Program is expecting a larger shipment of vaccines to be available for community members on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota beginning in October as part of Phase 2 implementation of the influenza vaccine dissemination approach. Phase 2 includes vaccination of our vulnerable community members, including those with health conditions and pregnant women. The subsequent phase will include the rest of the general population and is estimated to begin the end of October when the majority of influenza vaccines are expected to be received. The CHCC will make formal announcements when community members can receive their flu vaccines and plans for mass vaccination.

Practice the 3 W’s

Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, avoid touching your face, cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your sleeve.

-Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not readily available.

-Practice social distancing, which means avoiding close contact with people in order to avoid catching the virus yourself and to avoid passing it on to others.

-Wear a face covering.

For more information on flu vaccines, contact the CHCC Immunization Program at (670) 236-8745 or visit https://www.cdc.gov/flu/season/faq-flu-season-2020-2021.htm.

For more information about CHCC programs, follow us on Facebook and Twitter at @cnmichcc, check out our website at www.chcc.gov.mp or call us at (670) 234-8950. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

