28 sign up for triathlon technical official course

Share











The Triathlon Association of the CNMI is looking at increasing a pool that is capable of running competitions by partnering with an international federation in holding a technical official course.

Oceania Triathlon Union continental development coordinator Phil Dally has announced that TRAC will be given access to the Triathlon Australia Virtual Level 1 Technical Official Course and as of yesterday, 28 have signed up for the workshop. TRAC secretary general Ricky Castro said some of the registered participants of the course are from Guam since the CNMI’s neighbor is also part of OTU.

“We’re very grateful to OTU for responding to our needs and we are pleased with the response of the community as there are a lot of people who showed interest in taking the course. This course will widen the field that will be equipped with the technical know-how in running triathlon events. This is one of the key steps we need to make as we prepare for hosting the Pacific Mini Games,” Castro said.

‘We’re now waiting for OTU’s instructions on how to proceed with the course,” the TRAC official added.

Since the course is virtual, participants can take it on their own time. However, Dally is hoping to gather the pool for one session so they can have a Q & A event and discuss practical application of the rules.

The OTU official added that he decided to provide TRAC with the course formulated by Triathlon Australia because the association is one of the few nations that has been accredited to deliver International Triathlon Union-approved education programs.

“Whilst there is a small number of differences in the TA rules compared to the ITU rules, they are close to being exactly the same. The main differences occur as ITU focused on elite racing versus TA on participation events. I can assist in ensuring all understand the differences,” Dally said.

Besides assisting TRAC in the technical official course, OTU is also working on finding coaching resources for the association.

TRAC needs resources and training, as triathlon is one of the events lined up for the next Pacific Mini Games that the CNMI will be hosting. The quadrennial competition is supposed to take place next year, but is on hold and the new date has yet to be decided due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the lull in both local and international events, TRAC is using the time off to strengthen its program, both on the competition and technical sides.

In July, TRAC encouraged its members to participate in the Go The Distance Challenge, which was a virtual race. Mid last year, the group sent an official to Apia, Samoa to observe how the triathlon event was ran during the Pacific Games. The association has also planned on holding virtual events to keep its members in shape while still following safety measures that the CNMI government is implementing to battle the virus.