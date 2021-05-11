  • Mobil Smiles Reward

CHCC staff have ‘expressed exhaustion’

By
|
Posted on May 12 2021

Tag:
Share

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. was already quite busy before the COVID-19 pandemic but the pandemic just piled on more responsibilities on the shoulders of the CNMI’s health care workers, so much so that many have not taken advantage of their vacation time.

With the pandemic dragging on for more than a year now, many are expressing exhaustion, according to CHCC chief executive officer Esther Muña.

When asked how her staff is doing, Muña said they are exhausted, but they are trying hard to get back to normal business so that staff can use their vacation hours. That includes bringing in vaccination teams from the U.S. to help with the vaccination sites.

A new team of vaccinators who will help with the vaccination campaign arrived on Saipan last week Thursday. They are from NuWest, a team of travelling nurses. They will be helping at the vaccination site at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center and at the Medical Care and Treatment Site at the Commonwealth Health Center, while also helping with the village outreach.

“We are trying to pull ourselves away from [vaccinations] and just do oversight. …We would like to have a lot of focus on the hospital,” said Muña.

According to her, there are over 900 staff that need to go on vacation or take their vacation leave. She said it’ll be difficult to figure out how the hospital will be able to do that, but she knows the hospital staff deserve “wellness time.”

“We’re looking at ways to try to [do] that and take care of them, because at the end of the day, they’ve been taking care of all of us and now we’re going to try to take care of them as well,” said Muña.

The hospital oversees the Alternate Care Site in Susupe, the vaccination site at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center, and the MCATS at the upper CHCC parking lot.

On top of those responsibilities, hospital staff oversees the swabbing and collection of specimens at the different quarantine sites, testing for all arriving passengers from Guam, charter flights that require to be tested before they leave the island, getting the vaccines to the community—all while doing their regular duties at the hospital.

Justine Nauta
Justine Nauta is Saipan Tribune's community and health reporter and has covered a wide range of news beats, including the Northern Marianas College and Commonwealth Health Care Corp. She's currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Rehabilitation and Human Services at NMC.

Related Posts

0

2 more positive cases

Posted On Apr 26 2021
, By
0

CHCC to vaccinate more this Saturday

Posted On Apr 23 2021
, By
check
0

CHCC conducts village outreaches for COVID-19 vaccinations

Posted On Apr 23 2021
, By
0

CHCC hosts virtual training for Palau health advisory council

Posted On Apr 15 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

April - June 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

May 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

schools

Learning about the environment in schools

Posted On May 06 2021
what

Vox Populi: What can we do in the CNMI to protect our environment?

Posted On Apr 29 2021
earth

Happy Earth Day, CNMI!

Posted On Apr 22 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 11, 2021

Posted On May 11 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 5, 2021

Posted On May 05 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 4, 2021

Posted On May 04 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

May 12, 2021, 7:10 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:49 AM
sunset: 6:37 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune