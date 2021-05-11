  • Mobil Smiles Reward

Army recruiting office sees 5 to 6 recruits a month

The CNMI Army Recruiting Center sees an average of five to six recruits a month, according to Staff Sgt. Michael Ryan.

In an interview with Ryan, he says his office averages to a total of 60 to 72 recruits yearly for the U.S. Army. Of that number, though, only about 60% to 70% get sworn in and are ready for service.

Ryan says recruits must qualify first to get taken in. This means that they have to meet special requirements such as a medical, physical, and health exam followed by the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery, or ASVAB, a series of tests that measure English, math, general science, etc.

According to Ryan, the recruitment center was shut down for three months during the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic last March 2020. After the first three months, Ryan said they were back to recruiting for a few more months and then shut down again for another few months.

Ryan says the recruiting center hasn’t encountered any problems so far this year. “Since we started back up it hasn’t been too much of an issue. We’ve had to adjust our processes, but we still been pretty successful,” said Ryan.

He says Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, and Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios have always supported their mission, especially with recruiting. “We’ve never had an issue with the CNMI, and [the] guys are more than ready to serve in the Army. We have a lot of guys that are interested, so it keeps me busy…and I’m appreciative of that,” he said.

Ryan encourages those who are interested to contact the recruiting center on their official Facebook page at CNMI Army Recruiting Center or call them at 234-5406.

“It doesn’t hurt to come in [and] ask us if they are qualified for service,” said Ryan.

Justine Nauta
Justine Nauta is Saipan Tribune's community and health reporter and has covered a wide range of news beats, including the Northern Marianas College and Commonwealth Health Care Corp. She's currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Rehabilitation and Human Services at NMC.
