CHCC visiting public schools in immunization outreach

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s Immunization Program is visiting several school campuses throughout the month to provide outreach services for school health certificates and vaccination to children who need to be brought up-to-date with recommended immunizations for the upcoming school year 2023-2024.The time for outreach is from 8:30am-3:00pm, dates and location are as follows:

July 8, 2023: Kagman Elementary School (cafeteria)

July 15, 2023: Marianas High School (cafeteria)

July 22, 2023: Garapan Elementary School (classroom)

July 29, 2023: Gregorio T. Camacho Elementary School (cafeteria)

Directional signs will be posted at each school.

The CHCC team already visited Koblerville Elementary School last July 1.

Who is the Immunization Outreach for?

This outreach is open for individuals who need an update with their immunizations for daycare/school and people ages 12+ who need a COVID-19 vaccine. The first 30 people (ages 12+) who get a COVID- 19 vaccine at an outreach will also receive a gas voucher.

School heath certificate process at outreach:

Bring your child to a school outreach site. Children will need to be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian.

Our team will verify if your child is up to date on vaccinations for the upcoming school year 2023-2024.

Children who are not up to date are able to get vaccinated at the school outreach site. If vaccines are unavailable, a temporary school health certificate (30 days) will be issued.

Pay $5 (cash only, exact change preferred) for a school health certificate

Get your child(ren) school health certificate on site and submit to respective school/daycare.

How can I find out if my child is up to date?

To find out if your child is up to date with their vaccines, please call the CNMI Immunization Program at (670) 236-8745 to ensure contact information is correct.

What if I have a Daycare/Childcare Verification form?

Daycare/childcare verification requires additional time to complete. We advise parents to bring these verification forms to the CHCC Immunization Clinic for processing, Monday-Friday 7:30am to 4:30Ppm. Note that the CHCC Immunization Program/Clinic on Saipan will be closed on Saturdays for these outreach dates.

Is there transportation assistance available to and from outreach?

Yes! Transportation assistance is available through the MICAH-F2F Health Information Center. Contact Chrislaine Manibusan at (670) 664-8700 or (670) 287-7464 for more information. Limited vouchers available and reservation must be made two days before your appointment. (CHCC)