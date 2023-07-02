CHCC visiting public schools in immunization outreach

By
|
Posted on Jul 03 2023

Tag:
Share

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s Immunization Program is visiting several school campuses throughout the month to provide outreach services for school health certificates and vaccination to children who need to be brought up-to-date with recommended immunizations for the upcoming school year 2023-2024.The time for outreach is from 8:30am-3:00pm, dates and location are as follows:

  • July 8, 2023: Kagman Elementary School (cafeteria)
  • July 15, 2023: Marianas High School (cafeteria)
  • July 22, 2023: Garapan Elementary School (classroom)
  • July 29, 2023: Gregorio T. Camacho Elementary School (cafeteria)

 

Directional signs will be posted at each school.

The CHCC team already visited Koblerville Elementary School last July 1.

Who is the Immunization Outreach for?

This outreach is open for individuals who need an update with their immunizations for daycare/school and people ages 12+ who need a COVID-19 vaccine. The first 30 people (ages 12+) who get a COVID- 19 vaccine at an outreach will also receive a gas voucher.

School heath certificate process at outreach:

  • Bring your child to a school outreach site. Children will need to be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian.
  • Our team will verify if your child is up to date on vaccinations for the upcoming school year 2023-2024.
  • Children who are not up to date are able to get vaccinated at the school outreach site. If vaccines are unavailable, a temporary school health certificate (30 days) will be issued.
  • Pay $5 (cash only, exact change preferred) for a school health certificate
  • Get your child(ren) school health certificate on site and submit to respective school/daycare.

 

How can I find out if my child is up to date?

To find out if your child is up to date with their vaccines, please call the CNMI Immunization Program at (670) 236-8745 to ensure contact information is correct.

What if I have a Daycare/Childcare Verification form?

Daycare/childcare verification requires additional time to complete. We advise parents to bring these verification forms to the CHCC Immunization Clinic for processing, Monday-Friday 7:30am to 4:30Ppm. Note that the CHCC Immunization Program/Clinic on Saipan will be closed on Saturdays for these outreach dates.

Is there transportation assistance available to and from outreach?

Yes! Transportation assistance is available through the MICAH-F2F Health Information Center. Contact Chrislaine Manibusan at (670) 664-8700 or (670) 287-7464 for more information. Limited vouchers available and reservation must be made two days before your appointment. (CHCC)

Contributing Author

Related Posts

0

Chong appointed to CHCC board

Posted On Jul 03 2023
, By
0

Former governor Babauta appointed to CHCC board

Posted On Jun 27 2023
, By
0

Senate OKs commercial rate for CHCC’s utilities

Posted On Jun 27 2023
, By
0

‘Torres administration gave CHCC $11M ARPA money’

Posted On Jun 16 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you plan to watch in person the Liberation Day Parade on Beach Road on July 4?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 3, 2023

Posted On Jul 03 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 15, 2013

Posted On Jun 15 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

Failure notice from provider:
Connection Error:http_request_failed




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune