Chong appointed to CHCC board

Share











Gov. Arnold I. Palacios has appointed licensed clinical social worker Phyllis Chong to serve as a member of the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. board of trustees.

If confirmed by the Senate, Chong will represent Saipan and Northern Islands on the CHCC board. She will serve a six-year term that became vacant and will expire on June 22, 2029.

Palacios informed Chong that, with her nomination, she is immediately required to file a statement of financial interest with the public auditor.

The governor also appointed last Friday former governor Juan N. Babauta to serve as a member of the CHCC board, representing Saipan and Northern Islands. (Ferdie de la Torre)