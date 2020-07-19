CHCC warns of ciguatera fish poisoning in the CNMI

By
|
Posted on Jul 20 2020

Tag: ,
Share

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. is seeing an increase in ciguatera fish poisoning cases due to the consumption of the local red snapper.

CFP is a common food-borne illness related to the consumption of certain species of fish that have been contaminated with plankton (algae)-derived toxin associated with coral reefs. The ciguatera toxin is non-detectable as it does not harm the fish and is unrecognizable when consumed. Unlike other food-borne illnesses, CFP is not transferred from cross-contamination due to inadequate food handler hygiene, food preparation, cooking, handling, and storage. In addition, the ciguatera toxin can withstand cooking and freezing temperatures and is not preventable if the fish species already harbors the toxin.

Common symptoms of CFP are as follows:

-Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle weakness, joint aches, headache, dizziness, tingling or numbness, itching, sometimes chills or sweating, dental pain, and low blood pressure.

-A characteristic symptom is “hot-cold reversal”; hot items feel cold and cold items feel hot.

Symptoms may appear within 15 minutes to 24 hours after consuming an infected fish. Most individuals who experience symptoms feel better in a few days to a week, but in some cases, symptoms have lasted for months and sometimes years.

Individuals experiencing symptoms of CFP are urged to seek medical attention as prompt treatment can reduce the severity of symptoms, especially those with underlying medical conditions.

Fish associated with CFP

More than 400 species of fish are associated with CFP. The most common are older, larger fish that have been eating contaminated fish during their lifespan, including (but are not restricted to): barracuda, grouper, jack, hogfish, mackerel, snapper. There is no specific prevention except to eat fish smaller than about 4-6 lbs.

CHCC prepares weekly surveillance reports on communicable diseases to share with community partners to prevent and control any emerging or re- emerging diseases that may pose a threat to the CNMI community.

For more information, contact the CHCC Emergency Preparedness Program at (670)234-8950 or visit https://www.cdc.gov/nceh/ciguatera/

For more information on food-borne illnesses, or about the inspections, contact the Environmental Health and Disease Prevention at 670-664-4870/2/3 or email john.tagabuel@dph.gov.mp, (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

EARTHQUAKE BRIEFS

Posted On Jul 20 2020
, By
0

CNMI’s newest case is a child

Posted On Jul 20 2020
, By
0

CNMI moves past July 15 target reopening date

Posted On Jul 20 2020
, By
0

BREAKING NEWS: 1 more positive case in CNMI

Posted On Jul 17 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

July 2020

TAGA Plus

April - June 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - July 15, 2020

Posted On Jul 15 2020

Community Briefs - July 3, 2020

Posted On Jul 03 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 19, 2020

Posted On Jun 19 2020

Life and Style

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

July 21, 2020, 1:13 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:57 AM
sunset: 6:50 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune