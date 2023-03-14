Check if you’re eligible for appliance rebate vouchers

Share











If you are a homeowner residing on Saipan, Tinian, or Rota and plan on replacing inefficient home appliances with ones that are energy-efficient or Energy Star-rated to save on your energy bill, you should contact the Energy Division Office at (670) 664-4480/2 to verify if you are eligible to receive appliance rebate vouchers to help you defray the total cost of replacement appliances such as refrigerators, clothes washers, and or room air-conditioners. Certain conditions may apply.

Office hours are from Monday to Friday, except for legal holidays, from 7:30am to 11:30am and from 12:30pm to 4:30pm.

For additional program information or inquiries, contact reporting specialist Maile H. Iakopo at (670) 664-4480, or program manager Vincent S. Attao at (670) 664-4482 at the Division of Energy Office. (PR)