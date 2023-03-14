Saipan farmers urged to enroll in Farmer’s Registry Program

The Saipan Mayor’s Office has opened a Farmer’s Registry Program and those who register in this program will be included in data that will be used to avail of funding opportunities that aim to expand and advance the farming industry on Saipan.

The registry will also be used to disseminate any vital agricultural information as received from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Saipan Mayor Ramon “RB” Camacho encourages all farmers and farming enthusiasts to stop by his office as registrations forms for the Farmer’s Registry Program are readily available. The Mayor’s Office is located at the CTC Building on Teer Dr. in Oleai, behind the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium’s track and field complex. You may also call the office at (670) 234-6208 for any questions, concerns, or additional information. Office hours are Monday to Friday, 7:30am to 4:30pm. (PR/Saipan Tribune)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
