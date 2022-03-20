Cherry Moon Co. launched in small business pop up event

Posted on Mar 21 2022

A small, one-woman-owned home business called Cherry Moon Co. made its debut during a small business pop up event at Cafe MangoSix last Saturday in an event that also showcased six other small businesses.

Cherry Moon Co.’s owner Sheri Llagas, who handmakes bohemian-themed macramé art and decor out of different types of fiber rope, said that Saturday’s event, which lasted from 12pm to 3pm, had a “pretty good turnout.” Along with new and returning customers, her friends, family, and others came out to support her and the other businesses, she said.

This event also featured six other small businesses that can be found on social media platform Instagram and included Bonitu Basula, Stitched by Suvanna, Paopao, CNMI Soul, Thrift with Tee, and Shop Neni Girl Nails.

In a later interview, Llagas said the idea of making macramé art and decor came to her during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic—like most other small businesses. Llagas hopes to one day expand her small business into a shop and share her love for bohemian style, which is not seen often on the island.

Llagas gives special thanks to her family and boyfriend for their continued support. She also thanks the small businesses that came by to showcase their products and art on a short notice. She also hopes that there will be more pop up events like this in the future, showcasing the same businesses and other small businesses as well.

LEIGH GASES
leigh_gases@saipantribune.com
Reporter

LEIGH GASES

