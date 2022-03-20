CNMI Soul hosts pre-drop beach cleanup at Pau Pau Beach

Share











Ha’ane Isa Fejeran, owner of CNMI Soul, a small business whose products are made from recycled materials, hosted her first cleanup at Pau Pau Beach last Sunday, with about 38 people joining the cleanup that stretched from the beach area and pavilions all the way to a portion of the road heading into Pau Pau Beach.

Fejeran, who opened her shop in 2020 on the social media platform Instagram, said the cleanup also served as an announcement for her shop relaunching on April 20 and ties together her love for nature, the outdoors, and fashion.

Fejeran said she owes it all to the Mariana Islands Nature Alliance for the person she is today. She has done a lot of volunteer work for them and they “opened” her “eyes to being more environmentally conscious and aware.” She thanks them for their support and coming to the cleanup, along with providing gloves and the transportation to dispose of the trash afterwards.

As to why she held the cleanup at Pau Pau Beach, Fejeran said it’s a peaceful beach where she and her friends go often and thought it would be a great place to clean while enjoying the day.

Fejeran’s message to the younger generation is to be environmentally aware and not litter. “Saipan’s natural beauty is what brings in people, which makes us flourish. If we can inspire the kids of the future to do better, then that’s really the goal. I just don’t want them to litter,” she said.

Fejeran hopes to host more beach cleanups and tree planting events in other locations as announcements for her future shop product launches and just to clean the environment in general.

Present during the cleanup was the Department of Fire and Emergency Management Services, Grace Christian Academy Honor Society, Trench Tech, MINA staff and volunteers, friends and family of Fejeran, and other small business owners. Fejeran thanked them all for coming out and for their support.

MINA, according to their website, is a non-profit environmental conservation organization and has been serving the Marianas since 2005, fostering community and science-based conservation programs to enhance and sustain the CNMI’s environments and cultures.

LEIGH GASES

leigh_gases@saipantribune.com

Reporter