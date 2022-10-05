Child care directors, leadership complete Mind in the Making Training

Share











A total of 11 directors and leaders from Gana Day Care Center, Golden Harvest International School and Day Care Center, Northern Marianas International School, Pure Love, and R & EQ Day/Night Child Care Center completed the Mind in the Making Training Modules, which include the Seven Essential Life Skills last Sept. 28.

The Seven Essential Skills Training Modules, a project of the Bezos Family Foundation, are a set of eight modules that draw on brain development research to inform practices that lead to better outcomes for children through the promotion of essential skills that take place in the prefrontal cortex of the brain. Each module covers one of the essential skills, and an introductory module provides a broad overview. The training provides participants the opportunity to reflect on their own experiences and practices, learn about what researchers have discovered about how children learn best, and discuss how to apply this research in their role as directors and leaders at their Child Care Center.

The Seven Essential Life Skills of Mind in the Making are: Focus and Self-Control, Perspective Taking, Communicating, Making Connections, Critical Thinking, Taking on Challenges, and Self-Directed, Engaged Learning.

With this completion, the directors and leaders of Cohort 1 are ready to implement what they have learned both as an approach and to support what their centers are already doing as brain builders for children.

Completing the training are Lilibeth Castro (Gana Day Care Center), Do Hyeon Kwon (Gana Day Care Center), Evelyn A. Drilon (Golden Harvest II), Jennifer P. Reyel (Golden Harvest, San Jose), Darlene J. Sobremisana (NMIS), Mary Jane L. Viola (NMIS), Bona V. Angeles (Pure Love I), Elvie D. Pangilinan (Pure Love II), Amaleene P. Ramos (R & EQ Day/Night Child Care Center), Jocelyn Paano (R & EQ Day/Night Child Care Center), and Rex John Penaroyo (R & EQ Day/Night Child Care Center).

These training sessions were facilitated by Melissa Palacios, Science of Early Learning coordinator, and assisted by Rayanna Fitial, Science of Early Learning administrative assistant, who are both from Evergreen Learning. (PR)