Dislocated workers will get more than $7.5M in job training

Under the U.S. Department of Labor’s Quality Jobs, Equity, Strategy, and Training grant, dislocated workers in the Marianas will receive more than $7.5 million in job training, according to Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (D-MP) over the weekend.

Sablan in his e-kilili newsletter said according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s announcement last week about the QUEST grant award, the CNMI’s Department of Labor Workforce Investment Agency Division plans to use the funds to support 250 planned participants from historically marginalized groups who will take part in work-based learning and entrepreneurial training.

Sablan refers to marginalized groups as people of color, women, immigrants, and English language learners.

The delegate said in addition, U.S. Labor reports that disaster relief employment activities will create 50 jobs, including logistics and humanitarian support technicians; resource coordinators; and technical support engineers that will support local businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Marianas is the only U.S. territory to receive this year’s QUEST grant,” said Sablan as he congratulated the CNMI Labor.

CNMI Labor’s WIA disclosed last week that the $7,508,990 award will be used to support its proposed project SkillUp CNMI.

SkillUp CNMI promotes enhanced strategic public-private partnerships to convey an effective plan to address the shortfalls of the workforce.