Dislocated workers will get more than $7.5M in job training

Kilili says Marianas only US territory in this year’s QUEST grant 
By
|
Posted on Oct 06 2022
Share

Under the U.S. Department of Labor’s Quality Jobs, Equity, Strategy, and Training grant, dislocated workers in the Marianas will receive more than $7.5 million in job training, according to Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (D-MP) over the weekend. 

Sablan in his e-kilili newsletter said according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s announcement last week about the QUEST grant award, the CNMI’s Department of Labor Workforce Investment Agency Division plans to use the funds to support 250 planned participants from historically marginalized groups who will take part in work-based learning and entrepreneurial training.

Sablan refers to marginalized groups as people of color, women, immigrants, and English language learners.

The delegate said in addition, U.S. Labor reports that disaster relief employment activities will create 50 jobs, including logistics and humanitarian support technicians; resource coordinators; and technical support engineers that will support local businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Marianas is the only U.S. territory to receive this year’s QUEST grant,” said Sablan as he congratulated the CNMI Labor.

CNMI Labor’s WIA disclosed last week  that the $7,508,990 award will be used to support its proposed project SkillUp CNMI.

SkillUp CNMI promotes enhanced strategic public-private partnerships to convey an effective plan to address the shortfalls of the workforce.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, what’s your level of confidence that the Legislature will be able to pass a budget law by the Sept. 30 deadline?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - September 9, 2022

Posted On Sep 09 2022

Community Briefs - September 8, 2022

Posted On Sep 08 2022

Community Briefs - September 7, 2022

Posted On Sep 07 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

October 6, 2022, 6:07 AM
Clear
Clear
27°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 0 m/s N
wind gusts: 0 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:07 AM
sunset: 6:03 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune