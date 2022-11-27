Child care providers complete ‘Mind in the Making’ training

Share











A total of 29 child care providers completed a training series on “Mind in the Making: Seven Essential Life Skills” last Nov. 12, 2022, at the Evergreen Learning Training Center in Chalan Kanoa.

The child care providers were from Golden Harvest International School, Loving Hands Daycare, R&EQ Day/Night Child Care Center, Smart Start Daycare, and St. Joseph Tinian.

These training sessions were facilitated by Evergreen Learning Training and Development specialist Grace M. Mallari, together with Rayanna Fitial, Science of Early Learning administrative assistant.

“Mind in the Making” is a program of the Bezos Family Foundation that shares the science of children’s brain development and learning through innovative in-depth training and materials geared for action. Each Mind in the Making module includes learning goals and outcomes, research videos of leading child development experts, practical teaching tips, and activities that providers complete individually, with a partner, or in small groups.

The ”Mind in the Making” Training Module consists of seven essential life skills that are based on the executive functions of the brain. They bring together social, emotional, and cognitive capacities to solve and achieve goals. Studies have found they are critical to success in school and life. The seven essential life skills of Mind in the Making are focus and self-control, perspective taking, communicating, making connections, critical thinking, taking on challenges, and self-directed, engaged learning.

The first cohort that successfully completed the training include Doreen Descartin, Elizabeth Tabora, Jane Bernadette Santos, Jennette Ramos, Carola Espiritu, Loreville Clitar, Guadencia Corilla, Mylene Macapagal, Mary Grace Billedo, Leonora Pelaez, Jeanne Salcedo, Novelita Galvez, Emma Belarde, Mariecris Cruz, and Ma. Corazon Cepeda. MITM for Providers Cohort 2 consisted of Jocelyn Hornilla, Maria Catalan, Faith Nalam, Joyce Gragasin, Rhona Martinez, Alicia Espinol, Elizabeth Capili, Cipriana Jumamoy, Daniel Delos Santos, Sharmaine Tebia, Edmond Banayat, Carmela Valdez, Rowena Bernardo, and Margie Hernandez.

This training was funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Child Care, and CNMI CCDF Program under the Department of Community and Cultural Affairs. (PR)