REPORTERS’ NOTEBOOK

The manual counting of votes in the runoff election at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe went smoothly, but not without drama. Palacios-Apatang’s senior adviser, Pete Reyes, questioned Commonwealth Election Commission executive director Kayla S. Igitol as to why CEC commissioner Jonathan Christopher A. Manglona would allegedly use his cellphone after the counting of votes. Reyes also showed his cellphone with a photo of Manglona, who appears to be holding a pencil. Reyes said the commissioner could tamper the votes with the pencil.

But upon inquiring about the issue, Igitol said Manglona was indeed on his cellphone, but that he has a right to be on his phone. Igitol said Manglona was holding a pen and not a pencil. Igitol said it was CEC chair Jesus I. Sablan who was using a pencil. (Ferdie de la Torre)

***

Former Democratic Party chair Daniel Quitugua was seen joining supporters of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres-Sen. Vinnie Vinson F. Sablan doing a roadside waving across Hopwood School in Chalan Piao Friday afternoon. Quitugua refused to comment. After the Democratic Party’s gubernatorial bets Reps. Christina Marie E. Sablan (D-Saipan) and Leila F. Staffler D-Saipan) were defeated in the Nov. 8 general elections, Quitugua retired from the Democratic Party and later endorsed the candidacy of Torres-Sablan for the runoff race. (Ferdie de la Torre)

***

This was my first runoff election and, man, was it wild! Compared to the regular general election, I noticed that the runoff election resulted in a lot of aggression. I don’t mean just physical aggression, but also in campaigning.

During the runoff election, hardcore party supporters literally blew up conversations, social media posts, newspaper articles, and more just to trash the opposite party.

I’m a firm believer of “to each their own” but I just remember thinking that, at the end of the day, when this election is over, everyone is related or acquainted in one way or another and how lot of bridges were definitely burnt this election season. (Kimberly B. Esmores)

***

During the general election, Precinct 5 GOP supporters were so lit while the independent party next door was so laidback. However, during the runoff, the independent party in Precinct 5 came to life!

While I was covering the voting polls up at Kagman, I was overjoyed while I watched the friendly competition between both parties.

While the GOP played modern, upbeat music, the independent party played traditional island music. While both started playing music at a reasonable volume, a few minutes in, I noticed that both parties were gradually raising the volume of their speakers until such time that they couldn’t hear one another over the music.

Aside from the loud music, as cars passed, the party supporters seemed to compete for honks. I remember passing by and as I was, I was literally flagged down by both parties for a honk. I had no choice but to honk for about two minutes straight as I passed through just so they’d let me through. (Kimberly B. Esmores)

***

The tent of Torres-Sablan across Dandan School was lively as supporters played loud music. Supporters played Feliz Navidad, a classic song about uniting people with holiday cheer in Spanish and English lyrics. The supporters also played, among other songs, Eye of the Tiger by rock band Survivor, which was also the theme song of Silvester Stallone’s Rocky 3 film in 1982. (Ferdie de la Torre)

***

I walked through the Garapan Elementary School Precinct 3 poll site with a weird sense of déjà vu—only this time, there were fewer GOP supporters and more independent supporters—but the loud music and hot and humid weather was the same. During the last election day, there were loads of GOP supporters in the first tent. This time around, it was empty, with only a few in red at the tent in front of the school entrance. (Leigh Gases)

***

In the morning, the Garapan Elementary School polling site wasn’t as bustling as it turned out to be later in the afternoon, but both COVID-19 Task Force staff stationed outside the entrance of the cafeteria said that there weren’t any issues reported and that, unlike the previous election day, there were no long lines, which makes sense considering there was only one bubble to fill in this time around. (Leigh Gases)

***

I was recognized by supporters of the Palacios-Apatang duo, with Henry Hofschneider, special assistant to the mayor, part of the independent supporters waving at cars and people passing by, myself included. The independent supporters were all jovial and friendly as they posed for photos and as they all told me to “vote for number 1!” (Leigh Gases)

***

I noticed familiar faces during my stroll down the Garapan Elementary School street that were lined with tents, supporters waving, and parked cars—with Irene Holl alongside GOP supporters in front of the GOP tent at the entrance of the school. (Leigh Gases)

***

Further down the street was the Yumul family tent, where I was greeted by the family of Ray and Ralph Yumul. I stayed there for a little bit for shade and to recuperate from the hot day as I chatted with my friend who is related to them. Later, a reporter from Marianas Variety joined the group and chatted with them. (Leigh Gases)

***

At the Oleai Elementary School poll site, like the last election day, there were more GOP supporters and fewer independent supporters. The voter turnout was very little as well, with voters in and out in less than five minutes. (Leigh Gases)