Child care providers undergo training on child safety

Posted on Nov 10 2022
Child care providers attend a Precaution in Transporting Children and Building & Physical Premises Safety Trainings last Nov. 5, 2022, at the Evergreen Learning Training Center, Chalan Kanoa. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Child care providers from three centers on Saipan attended last Nov. 5, 2022, two sessions on required health and safety training at the Evergreen Learning Training Center, Chalan Kanoa.

Nine participants in the morning session and 1 in the afternoon session participated in the trainings, which covered the topics of “Precaution in Transporting Children” and “Building & Physical Premises Safety” (including identification of and protection from hazards that can cause bodily injuries such as electrical hazards, bodies of water, and vehicular traffic).

The trainings, which were conducted by Evergreen Learning’s quality care specialist Maricar I. Pena, were made possible through funding from the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Child Care, CNMI CCDF program under the Department of Community and Cultural Affairs.

During the session on “Precautions in Transporting Children,” participants explored ways to protect children from hazards in and around vehicles. Participants also learned about child seat safety.

While attending the afternoon session on “Building and Physical Premises Safety,” participants learned to identify potential hazards in childcare facilities and premises and ways to address them. They learned about active supervision and strategies for ensuring children’s safety.

The Child Care Reauthorization Act of 2014 requires that all child care providers certified by the Child Care and Development Fund Program must complete preservice training requirements in 12 health and safety topic areas before they are allowed to be left alone to supervise young children. The two topics covered by this training meet two out of the 12 required training. (PR)

