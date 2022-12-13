Childcare providers learn to manage ‘challenging’ behavior in kids…

Share











A total of 17 childcare providers on Saipan attended last Dec. 3, 2022, a training on managing “challenging” behaviors among preschoolers and school-age children that, among others, minimize conflict.

The training, held at the Evergreen Learning Training Center in Chalan Kanoa, was facilitated by Evergreen Learning coach Erlaine Evangelista, who explained that “challenging behaviors” are defined as behaviors that interfere with learning and engagement in prosocial interaction.

Through this training, attendees learned ways to set up their childcare environment to minimize conflict between children and discovered the importance of schedules and routines so children know what to expect. Participants also learned how to structure transitions and visual cue systems to help children learn how to self-regulate. They explored simple and short rules for expectations in their classrooms and learned how to praise children’s efforts.

Childcare providers also engaged in a “Brain Break” activity by participating in a movement dance demo halfway through the training. This activity served both as a demonstration to teachers of what can be done during long group activities in their childcare centers and to prompt self-reflection on their own experience. The activity helped providers see how the brain break re-energized them to focus better for the next half of the training.

This training was made possible through funding from the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Child Care, CNMI CCDF Program, under the Department of Community and Cultural Affairs. (PR)