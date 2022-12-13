PSS’ Ada’s help sought in the transition, inaugural committees

Share











Juan S. Reyes, the executive chairman of the transition and inauguration committees for the Office of Governor-elect Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Gov.-elect David M. Apatang, has requested assistance from the Public School System in authorizing the temporary assignment of PSS personnel to help in the transition and inaugural committees.

Reyes wrote Education Commission Dr. Alfred B. Ada last Friday, requesting such assistance and attached a list of PSS personnel that are immediately needed within this week to commence the initial contact for the transition and the planning efforts for the inauguration committees.

He said as the days get closer for the Inauguration Day of Jan. 9, 2023, additional personnel will be needed to assist in the implementation and operation to ensure that the inaugural festivities are a success.

Reyes asked for Ada’s full cooperation as their transition team activities begin.

Governor-elect Arnold I. Palacios and lieutenant goivernor-elect David M. Apatang, of the unified independent team, won in the gubernatorial runoff race by a commanding lead based on the Commonwealth Election Commission’s unofficial tabulation results.