Chong is project coordinator of FOMT

The Friends of the Mariana Trench is welcoming Romana Chong as project coordinator of Project HOPE (Healthy Ocean & People Empowerment).

Chong is coordinating Project HOPE, an ocean science program for CNMI sixth graders funded by a grant from the Administration of Native Americans (ANA) and made available through a partnership with the CNMI Public School System.

The free afterschool science program will take place at the Guma Sakman on Mondays from 12:30pm to 5:30pm. Students will participate in ocean conservation learning activities with a team of college students, outreach specialists, and ocean elders. In addition, swimming lessons will be offered by 500 Sails to participants.

If you are excited about the program and an interested parent of a PSS 6th grader, registration is now open until Oct. 21, 2022.

Pre-registration can be accessed through the FOMT website: www.friendsmarianatrench.org or through our Instagram page @friendsofthemarianatrench.

Project HOPE flyers with registration and program information can be found posted around the community as well.

For more information, contact Romana Chong or Olympia Sablan at (670) 483-3668 or by email at rchong@friendsmarianatrench.org or osablan@friendsmarianatrench.org. (PR)
















