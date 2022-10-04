Kilili says 83% federal Medicaid match extended

By
|
Posted on Oct 05 2022

Tag: ,
Share

Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (D-MP) disclosed over the weekend that the federal/local matching rate for Marianas Medicaid will remain at the current 83%/17%.  

Describing it as “good news,” Sablan in his e-kilili newsletter said he is thankful to the fiscal 2023 continuing resolution that the U.S. House of Representatives passed Saturday and expected to be signed shortly by President Joseph Biden.

He said the 83% federal rate, or Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (FMAP), is better than for any state.

The delegate said FMAP was set in U.S. Public Law 116-94 in 2019, extended in U.S. Public Law 117-103 earlier this year, but would have expired on Dec. 13 without the House’s action Saturday.

He said the continuing resolution runs through Dec. 16, meaning the CNMI only gained three days.

Sablan said by including CNMI’s FMAP extension, however, appropriators signal it may be part of an omnibus appropriation covering all of fiscal 2023, when Congress returns to work after the November election.

He said his congressional office has worked continually this year to make sure the need for the Medicaid extension for the Marianas was not forgotten.

“I am grateful to Speaker Pelosi and to Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Pallone and their staff for their commitment to some 38,000 people in the Marianas who depend on Medicaid for their healthcare,” Sablan said. (Ferdie de la Torre)  

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Kilili says Biden announces student debt forgiveness

Posted On Aug 29 2022
, By
0

Spend Down waiver for Medicaid beneficiaries

Posted On Aug 05 2022
, By
0

Sablan, Manglona urge swift action in finding $5M for Medicaid match

Posted On Aug 04 2022
, By
Christina
0

Presumptive Eligibility for Medicaid in NMI is 24K individuals

Posted On Aug 02 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, what’s your level of confidence that the Legislature will be able to pass a budget law by the Sept. 30 deadline?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - September 9, 2022

Posted On Sep 09 2022

Community Briefs - September 8, 2022

Posted On Sep 08 2022

Community Briefs - September 7, 2022

Posted On Sep 07 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

October 5, 2022, 6:11 AM
Clear
Clear
27°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 1 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:07 AM
sunset: 6:04 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune