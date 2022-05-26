Chong’s Corp., FHB are latest Bronze sponsors for Mini Games

Share











Two more companies joined the growing list of sponsors for the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 yesterday with Chong’s Corp. and First Hawaiian Bank each donating $10,000, making them bronze sponsors of the quadrennial event that the CNMI will be hosting for the first time ever next month.

Along with the cash donation, Chong’s will be helping out with refurbishing two air-conditioning units at the Marianas High School Gymnasium which is the site for the weightlifting event of the Mini Games.

Mini Games Organizing Committee CEO Vicente “Ben” Babauta thanked Chong’s Corp. president Joanna Pai for her company’s generous donation of cash and the refurbished air-conditioning units.

“[Chong’s] donated $10,000 in cash in lieu of the refurbished [air-con units]. There is some cost to it, but she minimized the cost… so we don’t have to also pay that much. So, thanks to her, it is a big, big savings for us having a refurbished air-conditioning [units] versus trying to rent one and then install it… A lot of value in-kind [donation] also went into that.”

Mini Games Organizing committee CEO Vicente “Ben” Babauta poses with Chong’s Corp. staff, led by president Joanna Pai, after the company turned over its $10,000 donation yesterday morning at the company’s building in Gualo Rai.

“It’s quite important for us and as a competition venue to ensure that we also meet that requirement for the competition, so we appreciate expediting the refurbishing of the air-conditioning [units] to deliver the Games. And of course, the $10,000 in cash will bring us obviously a long way,” added Babauta.

Pai said after the donation that “This is for the community. It’s a big event for Saipan and the CNMI’s history. So for us, it’s a small business, but even with this small amount, we’re happy to donate to the Pacific Mini Games. So we are just happy to donate.”

After the check turnover ceremony at Chong’s Corp. in the morning, Babauta in the afternoon headed down to meet with FHB management at its Oleai branch for the check presentation worth $10,000.

“On behalf of First Hawaiian Bank, we are happy to support the Pacific Mini Games. We are very excited to see our community in the forefront of this great event and we welcome all those visiting the island with a ‘hafa adai.’ Good luck to those participating in the Game. Biba! At First Hawaiian Bank, it all starts with YES!” said FHB vice president and area manager Vickie N. Izuka.

Babauta thanked FHB on behalf of the MGOC. “[We] would like to take First Hawaiian Bank for your generous contribution. This will serve us in a really, really long way as a host… this will definitely benefit our athletes and our visiting officials and delegates also. So thank you so much for your generosity and support.”