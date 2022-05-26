Chong’s Corp., FHB are latest Bronze sponsors for Mini Games

By
|
Posted on May 27 2022

Tag: ,
Share

First Hawaiian Bank management, including vice president and area manager Vickie Izuka, and Mini Games Organizing Committee CEO Vicente “Ben” Babauta pose with the $10,000 ceremonial check handed over yesterday at FHB’s Oleai branch.(LEIGH GASES)

Two more companies joined the growing list of sponsors for the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 yesterday with Chong’s Corp. and First Hawaiian Bank each donating $10,000, making them bronze sponsors of the quadrennial event that the CNMI will be hosting for the first time ever next month.

Along with the cash donation, Chong’s will be helping out with refurbishing two air-conditioning units at the Marianas High School Gymnasium which is the site for the weightlifting event of the Mini Games.

Mini Games Organizing Committee CEO Vicente “Ben” Babauta thanked Chong’s Corp. president Joanna Pai for her company’s generous donation of cash and the refurbished air-conditioning units.

“[Chong’s] donated $10,000 in cash in lieu of the refurbished [air-con units]. There is some cost to it, but she minimized the cost… so we don’t have to also pay that much. So, thanks to her, it is a big, big savings for us having a refurbished air-conditioning [units] versus trying to rent one and then install it… A lot of value in-kind [donation] also went into that.”
LEIGH GASES
Mini Games Organizing committee CEO Vicente “Ben” Babauta poses with Chong’s Corp. staff, led by president Joanna Pai, after the company turned over its $10,000 donation yesterday morning at the company’s building in Gualo Rai.

Mini Games Organizing committee CEO Vicente “Ben” Babauta poses with Chong’s Corp. staff, led by president Joanna Pai, after the company turned over its $10,000 donation yesterday morning at the company’s building in Gualo Rai.(LEIGH GASES)

“It’s quite important for us and as a competition venue to ensure that we also meet that requirement for the competition, so we appreciate expediting the refurbishing of the air-conditioning [units] to deliver the Games. And of course, the $10,000 in cash will bring us obviously a long way,” added Babauta.

Pai said after the donation that “This is for the community. It’s a big event for Saipan and the CNMI’s history. So for us, it’s a small business, but even with this small amount, we’re happy to donate to the Pacific Mini Games. So we are just happy to donate.”

After the check turnover ceremony at Chong’s Corp. in the morning, Babauta in the afternoon headed down to meet with FHB management at its Oleai branch for the check presentation worth $10,000.

“On behalf of First Hawaiian Bank, we are happy to support the Pacific Mini Games. We are very excited to see our community in the forefront of this great event and we welcome all those visiting the island with a ‘hafa adai.’ Good luck to those participating in the Game. Biba! At First Hawaiian Bank, it all starts with YES!” said FHB vice president and area manager Vickie N. Izuka.

Babauta thanked FHB on behalf of the MGOC. “[We] would like to take First Hawaiian Bank for your generous contribution. This will serve us in a really, really long way as a host… this will definitely benefit our athletes and our visiting officials and delegates also. So thank you so much for your generosity and support.”

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

Mini
0

NMTech donates $25K, ‘latte stone’ cauldron to Mini Games

Posted On May 27 2022
, By
Sponsors
0

Over $1M in cash and in-kind donations so far for Mini Games

Posted On May 26 2022
, By
Mini
0

Marpac is latest silver sponsor for Mini Games

Posted On May 25 2022
, By
Sponsorship
0

AK, BOG are latest sponsors of Mini Games

Posted On May 23 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

At this point, have you already decided on who you will vote for in November?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

Community Briefs May 25, 2022

Posted On May 25 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 24, 2022

Posted On May 24 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 20, 2022

Posted On May 20 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

May 27, 2022, 9:47 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 5:46 AM
sunset: 6:42 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune