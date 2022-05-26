Colleagues pay tribute to Borja

Share











Colleagues are paying tribute to outgoing Saipan Little League Baseball Association president Mike Borja soon after the long-serving official announced his intention to step down from his post earlier this week.

CNMI Little League District director James Ada said Borja’s experience and wisdom in baseball, especially in the local Little League program, will be hard to replace. He, however, said he understands the reason his good friend is retiring.

“A person with knowledge with a great compassion for the game. I actually appointed Mike in 1992 in preparation for the CNMI hosting the Far East Baseball Regional Tournament. Has a great addition to the program and that’s how he started his career in Little League Baseball. I will of course miss him but again I understand his plan,” he said.

SLLBA vice president A.J. Murig thanked Borja for his many years of volunteerism and dedication to the local Little League program not just on Saipan but also on Tinian and Rota.



“I’ve served with Mike in many different capacities, as member of the SLLB board of directors and as official of the Asia Pacific Regional Tournaments that were held here on Saipan and I really want to thank him for his mentorship and his guidance when I served as president of SLLB.”

Murig added that while Borja will be stepping down, he expects his mentor to be still part of SLLBA in one way or another.

“Although he may be retiring from the board I know that he will still be a very strong supporter of Little League Baseball on Saipan and as well as on Rota and Tinian.”

Murig said he’s also ready to take on more responsibility in SLLBA if ever he’s asked to replace Borja as president of the program.

“My grandfather, the late ‘Tan Ko’ (Francisco M. Palacios), was one of the founding fathers of Little League in the CNMI. He dedicated more than 40 years of his life to baseball here in the CNMI so I will always be willing to assist our Little League program. I’ve served as SLLBA president for two terms and if the members and volunteers and managers and coaches of SLLBA need me to serve again in any capacity, I am willing,” he said.

The 54-year-old Borja announced his intention to retire from SLLBA citing health concerns and his desire to spend more time with his family.

The Division of Roads and Grounds director at the Department of Public Works wants to avoid being stressed because of high blood pressure and in 2019 suffered some internal bleeding.