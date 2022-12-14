CCAC celebrates CNMI languages with free concert

Share











To celebrate the islands’ languages and in an attempt to bring back a beloved musical program that has faded over time, the Commonwealth Council for Arts and Culture and the National Endowment for the Arts are holding the Kantan Isla Kkéélúl Falúu Concert at the Civic center in Susupe tonight from 6pm to 10pm.

The concert will be highlighting the Carolinian and Chamorro languages through music, with an assembly of performers presenting their songs using the CNMI’s indigenous language, Chamorro and Carolinian.

The Kantan Isla Kkéélúl Falúu, (translated as ‘Island Song’) Concert is free of charge and open to all ages, welcoming families and community members to join the event at the venue’s grounds, directly across the West Coast restaurant, and the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center.

CCAC’s Sepe Gloriana Teuira said that the event is, in a way, a “revival” of the Kantan Isla, which had been a former regular program that died out over the years. Teuira said the main goal of the concert is basically “promoting language through music.” She added that all performing artists would be singing in either Chamorro or Carolinian languages and are encouraged to add a Christmas flair to their performance in the spirit of the holidays.

“Hopefully it’ll be an annual event,” she added.