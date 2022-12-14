CCAC celebrates CNMI languages with free concert

By
|
Posted on Dec 15 2022

Tag: ,
Share

To celebrate the islands’ languages and in an attempt to bring back a beloved musical program that has faded over time, the Commonwealth Council for Arts and Culture and the National Endowment for the Arts are holding the Kantan Isla Kkéélúl Falúu Concert at the Civic center in Susupe tonight from 6pm to 10pm.

The concert will be highlighting the Carolinian and Chamorro languages through music, with an assembly of performers presenting their songs using the CNMI’s indigenous language, Chamorro and Carolinian.

The Kantan Isla Kkéélúl Falúu, (translated as ‘Island Song’) Concert is free of charge and open to all ages, welcoming families and community members to join the event at the venue’s grounds, directly across the West Coast restaurant, and the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center.

CCAC’s Sepe Gloriana Teuira said that the event is, in a way, a “revival” of the Kantan Isla, which had been a former regular program that died out over the years. Teuira said the main goal of the concert is basically “promoting language through music.” She added that all performing artists would be singing in either Chamorro or Carolinian languages and are encouraged to add a Christmas flair to their performance in the spirit of the holidays.

“Hopefully it’ll be an annual event,” she added.

Chrystal Marino | Correspondents | Correspondents
A correspondent for Saipan Tribune, Chrystal Marino enjoys travelling, writing and meeting new people. When she is not writing, she finds ways to be involved in the community. She currently covers community beats. For any community news stories reach out to her at chrystal_marino@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

Lost Pride and Less Expectations

Posted On Dec 15 2022
, By
0

Port security and resiliency assessments in Guam, CNMI

Posted On Dec 13 2022
, By
0

Old Older Oldest, Opus # 1, 2, 3, 4 

Posted On Dec 08 2022
, By
0

Philippine Consulate General in Guam caps CNMI outreach

Posted On Dec 08 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Are you done with your Christmas shopping yet?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

December 2022

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 14, 2022

Posted On Dec 14 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 8, 2022

Posted On Dec 08 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 7, 2022

Posted On Dec 07 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

December 15, 2022, 6:08 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:35 AM
sunset: 5:49 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune