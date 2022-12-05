Christmas in the Marianas returns

Posted on Dec 06 2022

After nearly three years, the CNMI’s beloved Christmas in the Marianas event returns at the Garapan Fishing Base. (Photos by KIMBERLY B. ESMORES)

After nearly three years, the CNMI’s beloved Christmas in the Marianas event has returned at the Garapan Fishing Base, bigger and better than ever, according to the Marianas Visitors Authority.

The MVA was forced to cancel its signature event since the COVID-19 pandemic plagued the CNMI and the rest of the world in the last two years, said MVA community projects supervisor Martin Duenas. However, the beloved event has finally returned and MVA has gone all out to ensure it is one that the CNMI will not soon forget.

“This is the first time since before the pandemic. As you know, we were not able to get everybody together because of the social distancing restrictions. But this year, we brought it back and we went all out because restrictions have finally been lifted. Our community, especially our children, deserve something like this, to feel the joy of the Christmas season. So this is a great start to open up the holiday season,” he said.

Last Saturday kicked off the celebration with a light-up countdown. “We had the lighting ceremony for all the sculptures that are going to be on display throughout the holiday season,” Duenas said.

The event itself will be held every Saturday of the month of December and will conclude with a Christmas parade on Jan. 7, 2023. However, the sculptures will remain lit up throughout the month.

The trees at the Garapan Fishing Base are festooned with colorful lights.

Duenas explained that these kinds of events are important to the people of the Marianas who prize religious traditions this time of year. “Here in the Marianas, it’s pretty much traditional for us to be celebrating Christmas. So this event is very important to not only the MVA, but the community as well as it embraces and looks forward to this kind of holiday celebration,” he said.

People check out the different sculptures and installations on display at the Christmas in the Marianas event at the Garapan Fishing Base.

As for the highlights of this year’s Christmas in the Marianas event, Duenas said it will be the caroling competition, the costume contest, and the Christmas tree and Christmas village decorating competition. The winners of all events will be announced during the big Christmas in the Marianas parade on Jan. 7, 2023.

A giant Christmas tree serves as the main attraction at the Christmas in the Marianas event at the Garapan Fishing Base.

“The highlights for the Christmas in the Marianas is the Christmas caroling, the costume contest, the Christmas tree decorating contest, and also the mini Christmas village contests. The competition winners will be announced at the parade on Jan. 7,” he said.

The event used to be held at the Paseo de Marianas but was moved this year to the more expansive Garapan Fishing Base.

