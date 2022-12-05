Man allegedly assaults sister for eavesdropping

Share











The Superior Court has imposed a $15,000 cash bail on a man accused of assaulting his sister with the back side of a machete after he allegedly caught her eavesdropping on an argument between him and their mother and telling their other siblings about it.

Billy, 22, is currently facing charges of assault, assault with a dangerous weapon, and disturbing the peace.

Following the hearing, Billy was remanded back to Department of Corrections custody and was ordered to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 7. His arraignment was set for on Dec. 19.

At the hearing, assistant attorney general DeJon Redd appeared for the government while assistant public defender Tyler Scott represented Billy.

According to court documents, Billy allegedly got into an argument with his mother after he asked her for $20 and she would not give him the money. Meanwhile, Billy’s sister was allegedly on her cell phone telling another sibling that their brother and mother were arguing. When the victim put down the phone, Billy allegedly threw her cell phone at the wall.

The victim said she shouted at Billy, who then threatened to kill them.

Billy then allegedly left and returned holding a machete in his left hand and proceeded to swing the back side of the machete at the victim, hitting her on the right cheek before swinging the machete again and hitting her on the right thigh. As Billy was swinging the machete, he was allegedly saying that he was not afraid to kill them.

Billy allegedly hit the victim a second time on her right cheek with the machete and she claims she felt like she was going to lose consciousness.

Responding police officers observed that the victim’s cheek was purple and swollen.