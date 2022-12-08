Christmas performances every Friday at the Hyatt

Posted on Dec 09 2022
Marianas High School’s “Rhythm ‘N Harmony” will be performing at the Hyatt Regency Saipan today, Friday, starting at 5:30pm. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

It is the second Friday of the month of December and on deck at the Hyatt Regency Saipan tonight will be the Marianas High School Glee Club starting at 5:30pm. This is not their first rodeo in performing at the Hyatt; in fact, the group is a staple in terms of serenading guests and the community, especially during this season to help spread the yuletide cheer.

According to their mentor, Harold Easton, the group was formed 12 years ago and has adopted the name “Rhythm ‘N Harmony” in their second year. “Today, it is composed of 14 members and is a student-directed group after being directed for a number of years by Mr. Paul Dujua, who has left the CNMI. The current director is Ms. Mylan Goodwin, assisted by Mr. Deejay Santomin and our advisor director is R’nH alum Mrs. Donna Bartollo,” he said.

Rhythm ‘N Harmony has a solid background when it comes to performing on and off island. They have won the grand prize in Bridge Capital’s Saipan Got Talent and performed the CNMI’s national anthem in various events and occasions.

Abroad, they have participated in the Tumon Bay Music Festival for 10 years, was awarded the Gold Medal in all their performance years and won the Judges’ Choice for High School Choral Groups six times. They were also awarded the prestigious Festival Sweepstakes Award from 2012 to 2018. The Festival has been on COVID-19 face-to-face hiatus since 2020, Easton said.

“While in Guam, the R’nH performed in four or five Guam schools, both elementary and high schools. For the nine school years prior to COVID-19, the group performed as part of the CNMI Thespian Team at the International Thespian Festival, held in Lincoln, Nebraska. This past year they performed again in that capacity, returning to the festival, which is now being held in Bloomington, Indiana,” Easton added.

R’nH also competes in Group Musical Theatre and has received seven superior ratings and two excellent ratings and was ranked second in the nation in 2012. Among its additional accomplishments, R’nH members have portrayed significant roles in Jonathan Larson’s Rent, Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods, Marc Sheiman and Scott Wittman’s Hairspray, and other musical reviews produced by Friends of the Arts, Saipan.

“It is Rhythm ‘N Harmony’s hope to inspire and delight the community with their expression of performing arts as well as to find new talents and continuously develop their technique to become well-rounded performers,” Easton said.“We are excited to perform at the Hyatt Regency Saipan again. We have done so in the past and we are delighted to be back.”

Everyone is invited as this is open to the public. For more information, call (670) 234-1234. Hyatt Regency Saipan is the first international hotel in the CNMI and is celebrating their 42nd year anniversary in the CNMI. (Hyatt Regency Saipan)

