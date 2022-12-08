13 ‘Gandang Pinay’ bets undergo pageant boot camp

Posted on Dec 09 2022
The 13 candidates of the “Gandang Pinay” beauty pageant, who will compete for the crown on Feb. 11, 2023, at the Saipan World Resort. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The Bayani Association, which recently staged the blockbuster “Drag Queen 2022,” will be hosting the “Gandang Pinay” beauty pageant on Feb. 11, 2023, at the Saipan World Resort.

In preparation for the pageant, the 13 candidates went through boot camp training last Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at the conference room of the Ada Gymnasium.

The training modules were conducted by well-known personalities and beauty queens on the island. The one on “First Impression” was presented by Miss Northern Marianas Earth 2020 Maria Lael Terlaje, with the national director for Stellar Marianas from 2014-2019, Crispin “Ping” Deleon Guerrero.

The candidates had hands-on tutorial during the make-up and hairstyling session, conducted by make-up artists Venus Grino, Girlie Attao, and

Drag Queen 2022 Shine Vizcarra Robin.

The “Talk” module was presented by the co-founder and vice president of the Miss Earth Northern Marianas beauty pageant, Rosalyn Ajoste.

The “Personality” module was conducted by the former Miss Northern Marianas Water 2020, Zoe Stephanson, who is also a registered nurse.

The program coordinator of the Northern Marianas Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence, Grace Veleña, presented on raising awareness of domestic abuse, family violence, and sexual assault.

The “Fashion Style” was presented by the president and CEO of FM Corp., Bench Legaspi, who is also the owner of the House of Beautiful Creation by Bench Legaspi, during which he tackled wardrobe, essentials on what not to wear, accessories, footwear, and pageant attire.

Photography is always part of any pageant and candidates have a chance to learn how to project and pose in front of a camera, and this topic was handled by freelance photographer Myla Deets, who is the owner of MyCaptures.

The pageant’s choreographer and director, Ernie Molina, presented “The Walk” module, which teaches the candidates the pageant walk, pageant poses, and others. The training lasted seven hours.

The candidates’ names are Jane Nicole C. Mozunder, Fyema Janelle C. Pelaez, Alianna Layne Q. Sublemente, Sophia Michelle Cornelio, Keth Kat D. Soriano, Angelica May Aquino, Stephanie F. Dela Cruz, Steffanie Nicole Hann L. Marquez, Angela Marie B. Maratas, Bernice Shane Q. Sabino, Kriselle Bryana Mitzy A. Drilon, Elizah Mae A. Canlas, and Trisha Jindra T. Rivera.

The Bayani Association is grateful to Cecile Obando of Blu Haus for the giveaways for the 13 candidates, and to Savory, D’Elegance Café, Shirley’s Coffee Shop, Gold Ribbon, and Shirley Wilson Catering for the lunch for the candidates, parents, guests, and volunteers.

All presenters received certificates of recognition for their valuable time and support.

Association president Annamae Adaza also gave special thanks and appreciation to all parents “who are supportive of our candidates. For sure, even they learned something from the training.”

If you wish to sponsor the pageant, call Adaza at (670) 285-4388, vice president Yolanda De Ramos at (670) 484-7836, treasurer Ladyvir Canape at (670) 989-2545, or Molina at (670) 789-8212. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

