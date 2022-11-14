Chungé* Sonnet

Share











“Then all the nations of birds lifted together the huge net of the shadows of this earth in multitudinous dialects, twittering tongues…”

—Derek Walcott, (b.1930 – d.2017) born and died on the island of Saint Lucia in the Caribbean sea. He won the1992 Nobel Prize in Literature.



Chungé’s Continuous Celestial Circus



As they turn and tumble in a bright blue sky

oblivious to people and predators below

flying in tandem above aloof apart from gravity

with minimal effect on their acrobatic flow

in and out of sight swooping sideways and soaring

rocking and reeling with and against the wind

their gentle gymnastic gyrations never boring

like paper kites their wings don’t seem to bend

aerial jigs and reels from these pure white birds

as twilight beckons them all back to their nest

their silent graceful flight needs elegant words

up there in celestial comfort parading their best

in the jungle below hiding in a wild papaya patch

feral cats wait for the chungé bird’s eggs to hatch.



A Reef Remembers and Retains



The reef remembers almost everything

and some time for many years it retains

plastic, trash, shells where barnacles cling

muddy discharge for days after heavy rains

chungé birds fly in pair formation offshore

wheeling in tandem on invisible trapeze

these graceful acrobats know what air is for

they cavort and catapult capriciously with ease

the heavy thud of waves outside on the reef

are reminders of the typhoon that just passed

for many days moving acting the sand thief

no one knows how long rough waves will last

clean beaches inside the reef took a beating

long-time remembrances are now seeding.

*Chungé are a common white tern in the CNMI.

Joey ‘Pepe Batbon’ Connolly (Special to the Saipan Tribune)

Joey aka Pepe Batbon is a retired educator who taught in the CNMI, NOLA, and LVNV. He is a sonnet practitioner who enjoys stargazing.