COMMUNITY BRIEFS – November 15, 2022

Power service interruptions on Nov. 15, 17

There will be scheduled power service interruptions on Nov. 15 and 17, 2022, as the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. continues its ongoing system maintenance.

TUESDAY, NOVl 15
– Time: 9am to 1pm
– Area(s) affected: As Teo (Paluman Apo Loop, Paluman Apo Lane and Paluman Apo Place). See map.
– Purpose: To replace two rotted wooden primary poles along Paluman Apo Loop in As Teo.
– Water well(s) affected: None
– Wastewater facility affected: None

THURSDAY, NOV. 17
– Time: 9am to 1pm
– Area(s) affected: Fina Sisu (Kamyo Drive, Gunot Way, Haigue Place, Ghoot Lane and portions of As Lito Drive).
– Purpose: To replace a rotted wooden power pole along Kamyo Drive in Fina Sisu.
– Water well(s) affected: None
– Wastewater facility affected: None

For more information, contact the CUC Customer Hotline (236-4333) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)

5.0-magnitude quake in Marinas region

At 8:28am on Nov. 14, 2022, a report of a 5.0-magnitude earthquake occurred at 21.491°N 143.121°E in the Marinas region. There are no tsunami warnings or advisories that were issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. For more information, contact the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at (670) 237-8000. (PR)

