CNMI community fills container with Mawar relief goods

The government-led initiative to send a 40-foot container filled with relief goods to Typhoon Mawar victims in Guam was a success, with members of the CNMI community officially filling the container yesterday afternoon.

According to Department of Corrections Commissioner Anthony Torres, who pitched the idea to various government agencies last week, the container was filled up yesterday afternoon and will be shipped out today and will hopefully arrive in Guam sometime next week.

The donation drive was held at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe.

The initiative was even more successful than he had anticipated, with community members and various organizations donating so much that a second 40-foot container was needed.

Torres said the relief drive has been extended to next week Monday to give other organizations and community members time to donate and possibly fill the second container by next week.

Saipan Tribune learned that among the things donated were pallets of water, clothing, beddings, baby food, formula, diapers, non-perishable food items, butanes, lighters, and so much more.

Torres said the container will be received by Mayor Jesse L.G. Alig of the municipality of Piti, Guam. Alig will be in charge of distributing the goods to different municipalities in Guam.

DOC, in collaboration with the offices of the Governor and Lt. Governor, Department of Public Safety, Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services, CNMI Legislature, and the Saipan Mayor’s Office launched the relief drive for victims of Typhoon Mawar.