Macario hands NMI’s 1st win in Olympic qualifier

By
|
Posted on Jun 08 2023

Tag:
Share

NMI’s Daniel Macario advanced to the second round after he handed the NMI its first win in the Crowne Plaza Northern Marianas Open 2023 last Tuesday at the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium.(CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The first badminton 2024 Paris Olympics qualifier in the CNMI, the Crowne Plaza Northern Marianas Open 2023, got underway at the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium with the first round of matches starting Tuesday afternoon.

The CNMI’s badminton players have the opportunity to play against the world’s best and even as only Daniel Macario won on the first day, they know it’s the experience and effort that counts.

Macario defeated Guam’s Chen Yang Hu in two sets, 21-13, 21-11.

On his win, Macario said “I’m really glad I was able to secure a win for the NMI.” Macario has seen Chen before and he said he knew he would not go easy against him. “I really prepared for the singles game and gave it my all to secure the win. Before the match I was able to talk to Chen, and he told me “let’s have a good game.” I gave it my best, he gave it his best, and I was happy to share the court with and take the victory,” said Macario.

Malaysia’s Eveshgaran Vasigaran returns a serve from Belgium’s Elias Bracke in the Crowne Plaza Northern Marianas Open 2023 last Tuesday at the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium Tuesday afternoon.(LEIGH GASES)

“Chen definitely will get better and I look forward to challenging him in the future,” added Macario. 

For Leonard Manuel, who went up against Chinese-Taipei’s Chung-Hsiang Yih and lost, 8-21, 1-21, he said, “it took some time to get used to playing in Ada Gym, seeing as we usually train at the TSL courts. Despite the outcome, I’m grateful to have played and will use this loss to better develop my game.”

“As for the experience, just being able to meet players from all around the world is eye-opening enough. Apart from playing against high-level opponents, I’m glad I can watch real high-intensity games that I usually only see on YouTube. Additionally, it gives me a chance to observe different techniques that I hope to master one day,” sid Manuel.

Other NMI players who played on Tuesday were Ian Lubao who played against Australian Nathan Tang and lost, 4-21, 5-21; Paulo Quidato who lost to Chinese-Taipei’s Cheng-Han Tsai, 6-21, 4-21; and Daniell Pablo lost to Shashwat Dalal, 21-4, 21-3. Brian Lubao advanced via forfeit. 

In one close and exciting match between Malaysia’s Eveshgaran Vasigaran and Belgium’s Elias Bracke, Vasigaran was overpowered by Bracke’s hard hits and well-placed returns. 

Bracke overpowered Vasigaran in the first set, 21-12, but Vasigaran came back in a close second set, 18-21 as Bracke made some crucial mistakes—but Brack returned with a vengeance in the third set and won the match, 21-11.

NMI’s Leonard Manuel is seen in his match against Chinese-Taipei’s Chung-Hsiang Yih in the Crowne Plaza Northern Marianas Open 2023 last Tuesday at the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium.(LEIGH GASES)

The 24-year-old Vasigaran was seen after the game and in an interview said “the game was good, but I didn’t get adjusted to the court, as my opponent adjusted to the court faster than me, so he had the upper hand and advantage in keeping the ball in the court.”

As for his second set comeback win, he said “I was better than him in certain areas, but he’s better than me in keeping the ball in. So the final game was whoever kept the ball in, they won. My errors were mostly outside, I kept hitting the outside because I wanted to kill him so bad[ly], but he had more patience and he was better today.”

When asked how the court was, he said “the arena was challenging because the court is small. The shadow is faster here—there are a lot of factors, but you know, if you’re good—doesn’t matter what the factors are, you’ll still win, so, I think I have a lot to learn.” 

Vasigaran is currently ranked No. 184 in the world and is looking forward to the rest of the games in the qualifiers. At his young age, he said that he felt pressured coming into the qualifiers because he had just finished another tournament last month, but hopes to come out victorious in his other matches.

Belgium’s Elias Bracke charges the net in the Crowne Plaza Northern Marianas Open 2023 last Tuesday at the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium.(LEIGH GASES)

In other matches that day, Japan’s Hina Osawa lost to South Korea’s Ruo Hsuan Ko, 13-21, 15-21; Chen Chi Ting won against Ricky Tang, 21-11, 21-6; Yang Yang won in three sets to Son Wan Ho, 21-15, 10-21, 21-18; Max Weisskirchen lost to South Korea’s Jeon Hyeok Jin, 15-21, 8-21; Nguyen Hai Dang Lin Yu Hsien 21-13, 13-21, 22-24; Australia’s Jacob Schueler lost to Canada’s Victor Lai, 21-18, 11-21, 11-21; Japan’s Misaki Kurashima lost to South Korea’s Park Ga Eun, 11-21, 8-21; Japan’s Takuma Obayashi won against Jia Heng Jason Teh, 21-16, 22-10; Canada’s Xiaodong Sheng won in a close match against Chinese Taipei’s Ting Yen-Chen, 19-21,19-21; Shih Kuan-Chih of Chinese Taipei won against Raymond Sing, 21-9, 21-10; South Korean Lee Yun Gyu won against Chinese Taipei’s Liu Wei Chi, 15-21, 21-15, 22-20; Jack Yu lost to Yushi Tanaka 11-21, 13-21; Garret Tan lost to Jia Wei Joel Koh 9-21, 18-21; Hsieh Chih Ying won against Ying Tse 21-10, 21-9; Yuan Chi Liao lost to Kim Ga Ram 11-21, 13-21; Cho Geonyeop won over Shun Saito 21-12, 21-11; Koo Takahashi defeated Chen Shao-Hsuan 21-13, 21-10; Keith Mark Edison was defeated by Lee Dong Keun 7-21, 11-21; Chen Yu Cheng lost to Choi Pyeong Gang 15-21, 16-21; and Lei Ci Fu lost to Riku Hatano 15-21, 16-21.

Today’s games are from 12pm to 9pm; and Friday is from 1pm to 9pm. Semis matches on Saturday will be from 1pm to 9pm, while finals in the men’s and women’s singles and men’s, women’s, and mixed doubles are slated for Sunday, June 11, from 12pm to 5pm. The same schedule will be in effect for the TakeCare Saipan International 2023. 

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

finance
0

$1.6M grant supports NMI financial management

Posted On Jun 05 2023
, By
0

FEMA’s ‘whole community’ response continues in Guam, NMI

Posted On May 29 2023
, By
0

‘All clear’ declared for entire NMI

Posted On May 26 2023
, By
0

NMI recovery efforts underway

Posted On May 25 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you have a social media account?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

pin

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 6, 2023

Posted On Jun 06 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 5, 2023

Posted On Jun 05 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 29, 2023

Posted On May 29 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

June 8, 2023, 11:52 AM
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
30°C
real feel: 39°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 7 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 10 m/s
UV-Index: 11
sunrise: 5:46 AM
sunset: 6:46 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune