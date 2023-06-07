Macario hands NMI’s 1st win in Olympic qualifier

Share











The first badminton 2024 Paris Olympics qualifier in the CNMI, the Crowne Plaza Northern Marianas Open 2023, got underway at the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium with the first round of matches starting Tuesday afternoon.

The CNMI’s badminton players have the opportunity to play against the world’s best and even as only Daniel Macario won on the first day, they know it’s the experience and effort that counts.

Macario defeated Guam’s Chen Yang Hu in two sets, 21-13, 21-11.

On his win, Macario said “I’m really glad I was able to secure a win for the NMI.” Macario has seen Chen before and he said he knew he would not go easy against him. “I really prepared for the singles game and gave it my all to secure the win. Before the match I was able to talk to Chen, and he told me “let’s have a good game.” I gave it my best, he gave it his best, and I was happy to share the court with and take the victory,” said Macario.



“Chen definitely will get better and I look forward to challenging him in the future,” added Macario.

For Leonard Manuel, who went up against Chinese-Taipei’s Chung-Hsiang Yih and lost, 8-21, 1-21, he said, “it took some time to get used to playing in Ada Gym, seeing as we usually train at the TSL courts. Despite the outcome, I’m grateful to have played and will use this loss to better develop my game.”

“As for the experience, just being able to meet players from all around the world is eye-opening enough. Apart from playing against high-level opponents, I’m glad I can watch real high-intensity games that I usually only see on YouTube. Additionally, it gives me a chance to observe different techniques that I hope to master one day,” sid Manuel.

Other NMI players who played on Tuesday were Ian Lubao who played against Australian Nathan Tang and lost, 4-21, 5-21; Paulo Quidato who lost to Chinese-Taipei’s Cheng-Han Tsai, 6-21, 4-21; and Daniell Pablo lost to Shashwat Dalal, 21-4, 21-3. Brian Lubao advanced via forfeit.

In one close and exciting match between Malaysia’s Eveshgaran Vasigaran and Belgium’s Elias Bracke, Vasigaran was overpowered by Bracke’s hard hits and well-placed returns.

Bracke overpowered Vasigaran in the first set, 21-12, but Vasigaran came back in a close second set, 18-21 as Bracke made some crucial mistakes—but Brack returned with a vengeance in the third set and won the match, 21-11.



The 24-year-old Vasigaran was seen after the game and in an interview said “the game was good, but I didn’t get adjusted to the court, as my opponent adjusted to the court faster than me, so he had the upper hand and advantage in keeping the ball in the court.”

As for his second set comeback win, he said “I was better than him in certain areas, but he’s better than me in keeping the ball in. So the final game was whoever kept the ball in, they won. My errors were mostly outside, I kept hitting the outside because I wanted to kill him so bad[ly], but he had more patience and he was better today.”

When asked how the court was, he said “the arena was challenging because the court is small. The shadow is faster here—there are a lot of factors, but you know, if you’re good—doesn’t matter what the factors are, you’ll still win, so, I think I have a lot to learn.”

Vasigaran is currently ranked No. 184 in the world and is looking forward to the rest of the games in the qualifiers. At his young age, he said that he felt pressured coming into the qualifiers because he had just finished another tournament last month, but hopes to come out victorious in his other matches.



In other matches that day, Japan’s Hina Osawa lost to South Korea’s Ruo Hsuan Ko, 13-21, 15-21; Chen Chi Ting won against Ricky Tang, 21-11, 21-6; Yang Yang won in three sets to Son Wan Ho, 21-15, 10-21, 21-18; Max Weisskirchen lost to South Korea’s Jeon Hyeok Jin, 15-21, 8-21; Nguyen Hai Dang Lin Yu Hsien 21-13, 13-21, 22-24; Australia’s Jacob Schueler lost to Canada’s Victor Lai, 21-18, 11-21, 11-21; Japan’s Misaki Kurashima lost to South Korea’s Park Ga Eun, 11-21, 8-21; Japan’s Takuma Obayashi won against Jia Heng Jason Teh, 21-16, 22-10; Canada’s Xiaodong Sheng won in a close match against Chinese Taipei’s Ting Yen-Chen, 19-21,19-21; Shih Kuan-Chih of Chinese Taipei won against Raymond Sing, 21-9, 21-10; South Korean Lee Yun Gyu won against Chinese Taipei’s Liu Wei Chi, 15-21, 21-15, 22-20; Jack Yu lost to Yushi Tanaka 11-21, 13-21; Garret Tan lost to Jia Wei Joel Koh 9-21, 18-21; Hsieh Chih Ying won against Ying Tse 21-10, 21-9; Yuan Chi Liao lost to Kim Ga Ram 11-21, 13-21; Cho Geonyeop won over Shun Saito 21-12, 21-11; Koo Takahashi defeated Chen Shao-Hsuan 21-13, 21-10; Keith Mark Edison was defeated by Lee Dong Keun 7-21, 11-21; Chen Yu Cheng lost to Choi Pyeong Gang 15-21, 16-21; and Lei Ci Fu lost to Riku Hatano 15-21, 16-21.

Today’s games are from 12pm to 9pm; and Friday is from 1pm to 9pm. Semis matches on Saturday will be from 1pm to 9pm, while finals in the men’s and women’s singles and men’s, women’s, and mixed doubles are slated for Sunday, June 11, from 12pm to 5pm. The same schedule will be in effect for the TakeCare Saipan International 2023.