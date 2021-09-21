CNMI COVID-19 total now 265

Guam’s COVID-19 death toll is now 181; 78 hospitalized
Posted on Sep 22 2021
The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. announced yesterday that two more incoming travelers have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI’s total to 265, and added that there are currently no active COVID-19-related hospitalizations.

In Guam, the Joint Information Center reported Monday the island’s 180th and 181st COVID-19-related deaths and reported that there are 78 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 50 of the 78 being unvaccinated.

CHCC said Tuesday that the two new cases were identified by travel screening, and were confirmed positive through fifth-day and arrival testing on Sept. 20. The two have been quarantined and are being monitored, and CHCC’s Communicable Disease Investigation/ Inspection team has already initiated contact tracing for those who were in closest contact with the two travelers.

In Guam, the JIC reported that the island’s 180th and 181st COVID-19-related death occurred last Friday and Sunday.

The 180th death was a vaccinated 39-year-old female with underlying health conditions. She tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 14 and was pronounced dead at the Guam Regional Medical City on Sept. 17.

The 181st death was an unvaccinated 75-year-old female with underlying health conditions. She tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 14, and was pronounced dead at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Sept. 19.

Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero offered her condolences and recognized the tireless work of healthcare workers in Guam as they combat the virus. For the community to do its part, Leon Guerrero urged Guam to mask up, wash their hands, maintain social distancing, and get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Our hearts are dismayed as more lives are claimed by this indiscriminate disease. As we think of those lost to this pandemic, let us also remember the countless healthcare providers tirelessly working behind the scenes. We can give them some reprieve by protecting ourselves and protecting one another with options that work, including wearing our masks, washing our hands, watching our distance, and getting vaccinated,” she said.

