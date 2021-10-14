CNMI COVID case total now 282

Share











One more incoming traveler has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI’s total to 282, according to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. yesterday.

In Guam, the Joint Information Center reported Tuesday and Wednesday the island’s five recent COVID-19-related deaths. This was followed by another JIC report last night that stated that Guam posted another three COVID-19-related deaths, including a 4-month-old infant.

Also, as of Wednesday, the JIC in Guam said that there are 61 individuals in Guam that are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 61, 34 are unvaccinated and one is ineligible to receive a vaccine.

CHCC said the CNMI’s latest case was identified by travel screening and was confirmed positive through arrival testing on Oct. 13. The individual was quarantined and is being actively monitored, and CHCC has initiated contact tracing for those who were in most immediate contact with the traveler. There are currently no active, COVID-19-related hospitalizations in the CNMI, CHCC added.

The five deaths in Guam that occurred from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13 included the following:

– The 215th COVID-19-related death in Guam was an unvaccinated 73-year-old female with underlying health conditions. She tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 16 and was pronounced dead at the Guam Regional Medical City on Oct. 10.

– The 216th was an unvaccinated 71-year-old female with underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Oct. 2 and was pronounced dead at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Oct. 11.

– The 217th was an unvaccinated 75-year-old female with unknown underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Oct. 12 and was pronounced dead on arrival at GRMC on Oct. 12.

– The 218th was an unvaccinated 52-year-old male with underlying health conditions. He was a known positive COVID-19 patient and was pronounced dead at GRMC on Oct. 12.

– The 219th was an unvaccinated 64-year-old female with underlying health conditions. She tested positive for Oct. 13 and was pronounced dead at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on Oct. 13.

Last night, JIC Guam said that three more deaths were reported in the U.S. territory:

– The 220th COVID-19-related fatality was a 4-month-old male who was pronounced dead on arrival at the USNH on Oct. 13, 2021.

– The 221st COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the GRMC on Oct. 14, 2021. The patient was a 64-year-old male, vaccinated, with underlying health conditions. He tested positive on Sept. 24, 2021, and was admitted on Sept. 29, 2021.

– The 222nd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GRMC on Oct. 14, 2021. The patient was a 21-year-old female, unvaccinated, with underlying health conditions. She tested positive upon admission on Sept. 28, 2021.

Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero offered Tuesday her condolences to the families of those who lost loved ones to COVID-19.

“This pandemic has yet again taken more people from us. [First gentleman Jeff Cook, Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, and I] offer our deepest condolences to the families of our most recent COVID-19 deceased. We pray for the healing of their hearts and strength to overcome these tragic events,” said Leon Guerrero.