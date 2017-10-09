CNMI delegation represents culture in San Diego

For the first time, Saipan delegates participated in one of the biggest Pacific Island-themed festivals in San Diego, California to showcase the indigenous culture of the Northern Mariana Islands.

Seven delegates from the CNMI took part in the 23rd Annual Pacific Islands Festival in San Diego from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24.

They were chosen by the Commonwealth Council for Arts and Culture to share the Northern Mariana Islands culture with visitors at the festival.

It was the first time for the CNMI to be asked to join the festival, according to CCAC executive director and lead delegate Parker Yobei. He hopes for the group to be invited again in the following years.

Gloriana Teuira, Roman Tudela, J.J. Concepcion, John Castro, James Selepeo, and Margaret Muna accompanied Yobei on the trip to the Pacific Islands Festival.

Tudela said he and his fellow delegates were requested to kick off the festival with a song number, making his experience truly memorable.

According to Yobei, the Northern Marianas tent was a huge hit for the visitors. Both Yobei and Tudela believe that the Commonwealth booth truly stood out due to their live demonstrations.

According to Tudela, the CNMI booth was the only one at the festival that had a live demonstration. They did this by showing visitors how to make mwars. Other tents showcased traditional ornaments and crafts.

Teuira was the demonstrator for the mwar making. The challenge they faced in San Diego was the lack of the traditional flowers and leaves that are found in the CNMI. As a result, the mwars were not made with authentic materials, but traditional craftsmanship made up for it.

In the two days their booth was open to the public, Tudela said that many came to witness the demonstrations and even returned with the hopes of perfecting their mwar-making skills.

Tudela said that he is happy the Commonwealth was able to showcase some of their traditional crafts and talents because many of those who attended the Pacific Islands Festival were from the CNMI. The presence of the Commonwealth ensured that those Northern Marianas islanders do not lose touch of where they came from, even if it is only once a year.

The delegates were also able to share some brochures donated by the Marianas Visitors Authority, along with pins and T-shirts that represent the islands.