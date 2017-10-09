Ex-BSI shift manager files discrimination suit

A former shift manager at Best Sunshine Live filed last week in federal court a discrimination lawsuit against Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC and Imperial Pacific International Holdings Ltd.

Rovie Anne Chopitea is suing Imperial Pacific for discrimination under Title VII, retaliation, and violation of the Equal Pay Act.

Chopitea, through counsel Daniel T. Guidotti, is demanding back pay with prejudgment interest, compensation, damages, court costs, and attorney’s fees.

According to Guidotti in the complaint, Chopitea claims that Gizelle Leong, an assistant director with IPI; David Loi, a third shift manager; Elaine Chao, director of loyalty marketing, and other IPI employees conspired to create a hostile working environment for her that worsened her hypertension.

Chopitea, a CW-1 worker from the Philippines, alleged that she was paid much less than others in the same position and doing the same job.

Guidotti said that Chopitea filed a grievance with the IPI human resources department but the department never took action on the matter.

After getting no response from human resources for over a month, Chopitea filed a complaint before the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, in which she alleged that IPI discriminated against her.

She alleged that Leong and others perpetrated a campaign of retaliation against her.

Saipan Tribune tried but failed to obtain comments from IPI as of press time.