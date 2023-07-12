CNMI Disability Sports Festival returns

Posted on Jul 13 2023
File photo shows the participants in a previous CNMI Disability Sports Festival. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The Disabilities Network Partners announced yesterday the return of the 2023 CNMI Disability Sports Festival this year.

With the last festival held prior to the pandemic, the Disability Network Partners has worked with both the government and private sectors and planned for the grand return of this significant event that offers opportunities for our brothers and sisters to play sports and get involved in other related activities. As done in the past, the 2023 CNMI Disability Sports Festival will be held islandwide with the five activities—bocce/boccia, cornhole, sitting volleyball, washer toss, and disc golf—to take place on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota.

The 2023 CNMI Disability Sports Festival, or CNMI-DSF, is led by co-chairs Susan Satur and Nick Gross and will kick off on Friday, July 14,, at Marianas High School for Saipan residents. For further information, call the Center for Living Independently in the CNMI at (670) 322-4303/04. On Friday, July 21, the event will move to the Tinian Gymnasium, for the island’s residents and interested participants may register with Ms. Monika at (670) 285-4115 or at NMPASI with Jennielyn Cruz (670) 287-9937, by Tuesday, July 18. The Rota leg of the festival will be held on Friday, July 28, at the Sinapalo Man’amko Center. Registration is accepted at the CLI Office on Rota with Robert Mendiola (670-783-2940) and Pauline Manglona (670-287-9943) as contact persons.

“On behalf of the DSF organizing committee, we are happy to report the resumption of the Disability Sports Festival. This multi-agency and private business supported event is an opportunity to celebrate and highlight leisure activities and sports that are inclusive and can easily be modified or have accommodations made to ensure opportunities for all to participate. These activities have been on pause since 2020 due to the pandemic, so we are really excited to bring this fantastic event back for our community. Many thanks to all our partners and sponsors for their support.,” Gross said.

The CNMI-DSF Committee would like to thank the following Sponsors: Office of the Governor- Grants Management Office, Tan Siu Lin Foundation, JG Sablan Ice & Water, Department of Fire and Emergency Management Services, Senate President Edith Deleon Guerrero, Sen. Dennis Mendiola, Office of Speaker Edmund Villagomez, vice speaker Joel C. Camacho, floor leader Edwin K. Propst, Rep. Vincent S. Aldan, Rep. Roman C. Benavente, Rep. Angelo A. Camacho, Rep. Manny T. Castro, Rep. Joseph A. Flores, Rep. Marissa Flores, Rep. Thomas John Manglona, Rep. Malcolm C. Omar, Rep. Patrick H. San Nicolas, Rep. Denita K. Yangetmai, Rep. Diego Vincent Camacho, Department of Corrections Outreach Program, Department of Community and Cultural Affairs, Marianas High School, Office of Tinian Mayor Edwin Aldan and team, Diaz family, Tinian Gymnasium, Office of Rota Mayor Aubry Hocog and team, and Rota Aging Center. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
