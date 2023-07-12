Helping make birthdays happen for children in need

By
|
Posted on Jul 13 2023
When she’s not teaching classes in the Women and Gender Studies Program at the University of Guam, Deane Jessee-Jones spends part of her time with her growing circle of “cake crew” members through her non-profit Bake Their Day.

With a shared love for baking, Bake Their Day members help children—whose parents are going through difficulties or are absent from the kids’ lives—celebrate their birthdays with special cakes.

While on a morning walk, Jessee-Jones and her friend Kim Fegurgur talked about how they’d like to help make a difference in the community during their free time. They had heard about children who were missing out on the full experience of celebrating their birthday, and the idea for Bake Their Day was formed.

“Her family used to run a bakery when she was growing up, and I knew she likes to bake, and I like to bake, so that’s kind of where it started,” Jessee-Jones said of her friend.

At first, Bake Their Day had an informal network of social workers to help children in need of a birthday cake experience.

 

From left: Marian Almario, treasurer; Deane Jessee-Jones, president and co-founder of Bake Their Day; Sonya Rios, secretary; Kim Fergurgur, vice president; and Rindraty Limtiaco. (BAKE THEIR DAY)

 

“We would hear that a child would get a cupcake sometimes, and other times, some children don’t get anything … that’s really what pushed us to put together the nonprofit,” Jessee-Jones said.

Bake Their Day now works with social workers from the Department of Public Health and Social Services, the Department of Youth Affairs, Alee Shelter, Sanctuary, and the Kate Thomas Foundation to connect with the children.

Some of the kids express through their social worker the flavor and look of the cake they hope to receive. One boy who loves Spider-man received a cake that reflects that, another child received a soccer-themed cake, and another received a cake with an underwater theme, just to name a few.

With the cake crew now at 25 members, Bake Their Day has provided 175 cakes for children’s birthday celebrations in the time it has existed since January 2022.

“We’re very grateful for all the social workers who reached out to us and let us know about (the children’s) situations,” she said.

As an adjunct instructor at UOG, Jessee-Jones said she encourages her students to become involved in community service.

Deane Jessee-Jones

And she practices what she preaches.

“I’ve always felt if I’m telling the students they need to do these things, I need to be doing it, too,” she added.

About Bake Their Day

Bake Their Day aspires to create birthday cakes for children and young adults living in shelters, foster and group homes, who would otherwise not receive one. Bake Their Day is a 501 3c-registered nonprofit, allowing donors a tax deduction for charitable giving.

How to help

 

  • Donate online at: https://www.baketheirday.org/donation
  • Select Bake Their Day as your preferred charity on Walmart, https://www.walmart.com/nonprofits/48c4ba99-b37d-4e1f-b95a-3b102f9cdbf0/profile
  • Sponsor a cake or volunteer to bake a cake, by reaching out through email: Info@baketheirday.org (UOG)

Contributing Author
