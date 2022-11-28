CNMI DOL maintains strong partnership with US DOL

Share











CNMI Department of Labor officials attended a two-day State Administrator’s Meeting with key officials from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration in San Francisco, California, from Nov. 15 to 16, 2022.

Various topics from the meetings included ETA regional and national goals and priorities, unemployment insurance, and addressing UI backlogs, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Access in the public workforce system, business services and sector partnerships, and policy development, monitoring, and technical assistance.

According to Labor Secretary Vicky Benavente, the State Administrator’s Meeting was successful “because it provided the opportunity to address the CNMI’s workforce priorities with federal officials and allowed interaction between federal officials and state and territory officials, but most of all, delivered critical takeaways in addressing workforce issues in the CNMI.”

Accompanying Benavente was Frances Torres, director of the CNMI DOL Workforce Investment Agency; and Eugene Tebuteb, CNMI DOL director for Employment Services. (PR)