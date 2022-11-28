Tina Sablan soundly lost once again—and that is a CNMI win

By
|
Posted on Nov 29 2022

Tag: , ,
Share

Robert Hunter

While Tina Sablan and company have worked overtime to attempt to frame the gubernatorial win by the Palacios-Apatang team as a win for her and Democrats, not only is this thoroughly insulting to the good lieutenant governor and mayor who won the election, it attempts to reframe reality. That reality is that she came out last in a three-way race, and by a large margin.

While she’s been able to manipulate various precincts to carry her into House seats, she has been soundly repudiated in her attempts to garner elected positions that require the majority of voters across the electorate. While she has pointed out that 9,022 voted against Gov. Torres in the election—the three-way race of which he handily won by close to a thousand-vote lead—she totally ignores that 10,616 voters voted against her. She suffers from a phenomenon commonly known as self-delusion…a failure to recognize reality. How she strategically interprets the actions of others and what motives she often applies to or accuses others of, she never applies to herself when she does the same thing (or worse).  Sablan’s efforts to see a wedge driven into the heart of this community, to foment divisiveness, to inject deceit—no matter how well-spoken—has been soundly repudiated, yet again, by the good people of the CNMI. Once again the electorate has spoken loudly and clearly. Sablan’s politics of hollow words, baseless accusation, political targeting, perpetual political attack, and sowing divisiveness are not acceptable to the great majority of voters—over 70% or 10,000-plus out of 14,000 in fact. This is certainly a positive takeaway from this election.

I am incredibly proud to have worked for and with Gov. Torres. His accomplishments, from new parks, new programs, recovery from major disasters, to record federal funding for major projects, etc., are exceptional by any measure. I congratulate Lt. Gov. Palacios and Mayor Apatang. They are accomplished and intelligent individuals who have a history of leadership, know politics, and certainly don’t need any advice from me. I would simply say, watch your backs. To Tina and company, this is just another avenue to attempt to reframe the reality of their loss, turn your win into her win, and take advantage of a situation to build support for herself for future electoral office.

Personal political positioning and really nothing else, has been Sablan’s life’s work, and she’s proven that she will do whatever is necessary, no matter how underhanded, if she thinks it will benefit her. So just one piece of unsolicited advice and surely one that goes without saying in the case of Tina Sablan… watch your backs.

Peace, harmony, and all the best to Gov. Torres, governor-elect and lieutenant governor-elect Palacios and Apatang, and the people of the CNMI.

***
Robert Hunter is a former a former senior policy adviser to Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and former Department of Community and Cultural Affairs secretary.

ROBERT HUNTER

Related Posts

0

CNMI sons complete Airborne Paratrooper course

Posted On Nov 28 2022
, By
0

CNMI celebrates CNMI Recycles Week; America Recycles Day

Posted On Nov 25 2022
, By
0

Krevoy eyes April to start shooting movies in CNMI

Posted On Nov 25 2022
, By
0

CNMI leads the way for Pacific representation at nat’l conference

Posted On Nov 24 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Instead of using P.O. boxes, do you support the idea of home delivery of mail in the CNMI?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

November 2022

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 29, 2022

Posted On Nov 29 2022
Notices

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 18, 2022

Posted On Nov 18 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 15, 2022

Posted On Nov 15 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

November 29, 2022, 6:09 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 71%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:26 AM
sunset: 5:45 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune