CNMI Early Intervention Services briefs Rotary on program

Share











With the entire month of April designated as Autism Awareness Month, one of the programs that helps developmentally challenged children in the CNMI brought its message of hope to the Rotary Club of Saipan yesterday to spread more awareness of what they do and the services that they offer.

Robin Palacios, who is the director of the CNMI’s Early Intervention Services, said they are currently servicing 74 families on Saipan, three on Tinian, and four on Rota, but within just one school year and with just three teachers, they have managed to service a total of 144 families.

“Are we doing it? Yes, we are. How? We are very resourceful and clever,” said Palacios. “The child is always the center of our focus.”

Palacios, who was joined by another member of CNMI’s Early Intervention Services, shared with the Rotary during the club’s weekly luncheon yesterday at the Hyatt Regency Saipan the importance of the early intervention program and its services to the community.

Despite being short-staffed, Palacios said the teaching and therapy that Early Intervention Services provide aren’t watered down, since they are directly following the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, or IDEA. She explained that, as a team, they provide highly qualified professionals with licenses and certification to work with individual families, and at no cost to the families, as the program is federally funded.

Palacios also shared that, unlike other states in the nation, and countries, the CNMI’s early intervention program is a collaborative effort between the Public School System and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.

Palacios shared the importance of development in a child’s life from infancy to 3, and that, whether referred through a health or scholastic organization, or through a concerned parent or grandparent, the program seeks to serve the child in a natural environment and enhance the toddler and infant development, as well as it’s family’s capacity to meet the child’s needs, and they have been doing this for the past 37 years.

“All children that exit our programs would have gained skills and made progress and will be ready to enter the school setting,” she said.

Palacios explained that the average age of referral is currently at 18 months and above, but they would like to see even younger children avail of the program. “That is our daily program goal, one of our goals, because the younger the child is identified, the more time you will have to serve and work on development skills with these families.”

Palacios further explained the great benefits of joining the program, such as availing of professional help with a child’s development, as well as availing of free resources such as hearing aids, special chairs, etc. that are provided to a child in their care.

She encouraged people to spread further awareness of these available services. “Anyone can make a referral, but we need your help to share our program information with others to help others know about who we are and how we can support families.”

For more information on the CNMI Early Intervention Program, call (670) 664-4841, or visit cnmipss.org and read more about the program under “Early Intervention” on the webpage. You can also visit their Facebook page @CNMI Early Intervention or check them at their onsite locations. On Saipan, their headquarters is located across Majesty Restaurant in Garapan. On Tinian, visit the Tinian Health Center and ask for Tessa Diaz. For those on Rota, Martha Barcinas at the Rota Health Center can help.