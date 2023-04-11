CNMI Early Intervention Services briefs Rotary on program

By
|
Posted on Apr 12 2023
Share

CNMI Early Intervention Services director Robin Palacios and administrative member Nace pose with members of the Rotary Club of Saipan yesterday after their presentation at the club’s weekly luncheon at the Hyatt Regency Saipan. (CHRYSTAL MARINO)

With the entire month of April designated as Autism Awareness Month, one of the programs that helps developmentally challenged children in the CNMI brought its message of hope to the Rotary Club of Saipan yesterday to spread more awareness of what they do and the services that they offer.

Robin Palacios, who is the director of the CNMI’s Early Intervention Services, said they are currently servicing 74 families on Saipan, three on Tinian, and four on Rota, but within just one school year and with just three teachers, they have managed to service a total of 144 families.

“Are we doing it? Yes, we are. How? We are very resourceful and clever,” said Palacios. “The child is always the center of our focus.”

Palacios, who was joined by another member of CNMI’s Early Intervention Services, shared with the Rotary during the club’s weekly luncheon yesterday at the Hyatt Regency Saipan the importance of the early intervention program and its services to the community.

Despite being short-staffed, Palacios said the teaching and therapy that Early Intervention Services provide aren’t watered down, since they are directly following the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, or IDEA. She explained that, as a team, they provide highly qualified professionals with licenses and certification to work with individual families, and at no cost to the families, as the program is federally funded.

Palacios also shared that, unlike other states in the nation, and countries, the CNMI’s early intervention program is a collaborative effort between the Public School System and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.

Palacios shared the importance of development in a child’s life from infancy to 3, and that, whether referred through a health or scholastic organization, or through a concerned parent or grandparent, the program seeks to serve the child in a natural environment and enhance the toddler and infant development, as well as it’s family’s capacity to meet the child’s needs, and they have been doing this for the past 37 years.

“All children that exit our programs would have gained skills and made progress and will be ready to enter the school setting,” she said.

Palacios explained that the average age of referral is currently at 18 months and above, but they would like to see even younger children avail of the program. “That is our daily program goal, one of our goals, because the younger the child is identified, the more time you will have to serve and work on development skills with these families.”

Palacios further explained the great benefits of joining the program, such as availing of professional help with a child’s development, as well as availing of free resources such as hearing aids, special chairs, etc. that are provided to a child in their care.

She encouraged people to spread further awareness of these available services. “Anyone can make a referral, but we need your help to share our program information with others to help others know about who we are and how we can support families.”

For more information on the CNMI Early Intervention Program, call (670) 664-4841, or visit cnmipss.org and read more about the program under “Early Intervention” on the webpage. You can also visit their Facebook page @CNMI Early Intervention or check them at their onsite locations. On Saipan, their headquarters is located across Majesty Restaurant in Garapan. On Tinian, visit the Tinian Health Center and ask for Tessa Diaz. For those on Rota, Martha Barcinas at the Rota Health Center can help.

Chrystal Marino | Correspondents | Correspondents
A correspondent for Saipan Tribune, Chrystal Marino enjoys travelling, writing and meeting new people. When she is not writing, she finds ways to be involved in the community. She currently covers community beats. For any community news stories reach out to her at chrystal_marino@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you think the Palacios administration’s explanation for terminating the Marianas Southern Airways contract adequate?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 10, 2023

Posted On Apr 10 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 6, 2023

Posted On Apr 06 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 4, 2023

Posted On Apr 04 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

April 12, 2023, 10:21 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 74%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:31 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune